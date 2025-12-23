MS raises concerns at patients being stuck in hospital for ‘days or weeks’ due to lack of care packages

Ella Groves

A Member of the Senedd has expressed concerns about the length of time patients are waiting for release from hospital whilst care packages are prepared.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) revealed that the longest wait time for a release from hospital was more than two months.

Caerphilly Senedd Member, Lindsay Whittle, said: “I wanted to find out the current position on bed blocking within the health board covering Caerphilly and how the lack of availability of care packages can affect that issue of the release of patients.

“While there may be special circumstances, I do find it disturbing that one patient has waited 69 days for release and others are stuck in hospital for days or weeks.

“When my office made the request to the health board there were 26 patients waiting for release. This is holding up release of patients which means beds are not available to those that need them.

“Unfortunately, my own sister’s release from hospital earlier this year was without a care package which I found unacceptable and should never have happened.”

The FOI request also showed that on October 4 2025 there were 26 patients across the county unable to be released from hospital due to a lack of care packages.

ABUHB said that at the end of October 2025 there were 1,128 staffed beds across its area.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We recognise the concerns raised regarding delays in discharging patients from hospital and the impact this can have on individuals and their families. Our priority is always to ensure that patients receive safe, appropriate care and that any decisions made about their discharge are based on a thorough risk assessment and in the best interests of the patient.

“As soon as a patient no longer requires hospital-based care, we do everything possible to support their return home promptly. This includes ordering any essential equipment and arranging the right level of care to meet their needs.

“To maintain continuity of care, we have a dedicated multi-disciplinary team providing rehabilitation and support in the community, and we work closely with local authority colleagues to deliver a joined-up approach. Despite the challenges faced across health and social care nationally, we remain committed to working collaboratively to reduce delays and improve patient experience and this is reflected in the reduction in the numbers we have seen during the year.”

Each of the Gwent councils were also contacted for comment on the delayed release of patients from hospitals within their regions.

Alyson Hoskins, Head of Adults Services and Commissioning for Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils, said: “The reasons for the numbers of patients who are waiting to discharge from hospitals across Gwent are analysed on a monthly basis as part of a census. Patient discharge information is scrutinised and validated by senior representatives from both ABUHB and the 5 Local Authorities.

“The reasons for delays are multi-faceted as patients’ needs can be complex and are not only attributed to people waiting for availability for them to be supported safely at home with a domiciliary care package. Many patients are delayed due to needing ongoing health or social care assessments, availability of a new care home placement, complex court proceedings or the need for the patient to move to a new adapted home.

“During 2025, all five Local Authorities have seen a significant increases of availability of domiciliary care to facilitate support at home and as a result there has been a reported reduction in days delayed. Data collected as a snap shot on the 1st December 25 indicated that on that day there were only 6 people waiting in hospital for a domiciliary care package – one for Blaenau Gwent, two for Caerphilly, three for Monmouthshire and none for Torfaen or Newport.”

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “The reasons for the numbers of patients who are waiting to discharge from hospitals across Gwent are analysed on a monthly basis by senior representatives from both ABUHB and the 5 Local Authorities. The reasons for delays are multi-faceted as patients’ needs can be complex and are not only attributed to people waiting for availability of a domiciliary care package.

“Many patients are delayed due to needing ongoing health or social care assessments, availability of a new care home placement, complex court proceedings or the need for the patient to move to a new home.

“During 2025, all five Local Authorities have seen significant increases in the availability of domiciliary care and as a result there has been a reduction in the number of days delayed in hospital. Data collected as a snap shot on the 1st December 25 indicated there were only 6 people waiting in hospital across the Gwent region for a domiciliary care package.”

Caerphilly Council said the matter was a responsibility of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and declined to comment.

Newport City Council did not reply to our request for a response.

Mr Whittle said if Plaid Cymru were to form the next Welsh Government in May 2026, it has pledged to advance the programme to establish a National Care Service for Wales which started under the previous Co-operation Agreement between Plaid and Labour.