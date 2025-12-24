MS raises concerns over postnatal mental health care for north Wales mothers

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales MS has raised concerns Senedd over the care available for Welsh mums experiencing severe mental health problems following childbirth.

It comes as a new specialist mother and baby mental health hospital has opened in Chester with two beds ‘ringfenced’ for women from north Wales.

The £7.5m single storey, eight bed ‘Seren Lodge’ is the first of its kind across North Wales, Merseyside, and Cheshire, providing care for pregnant and postnatal women experiencing severe mental ill-health.

The Arfon Senedd Member Siân Gwenllian is unhappy at the distances involved for families travelling from places like Amlwch, Holyhead, Aberdaron and Tywyn, and over guaranteed Welsh-medium provision in an English unit.

But a Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board news post said the facility offered “compassionate care” that was closer than Birmingham and Manchester, where women travelled to before.

It also said it had offered “guidance” regarding the use and visibility of the Welsh language.

During a Senedd Plenary debate last week (Tuesday, December 16) Mrs Gwenllian had called for an explanation on how the unit could “realistically meet the needs of mothers in North Wales”.

She said: “I would like to request a statement about the care available to mothers from north Wales who suffer severe mental health problems following the birth of a child.

“I understand that there are two beds available in a mother and baby unit in Chester. This is not the best model for addressing the needs of mothers.

“First, Chester is a long way away from Amlwch, Holyhead, Aberdaron and Tywyn. Secondly, it will not be possible to offer meaningful Welsh-medium provision to mothers in a unit outside Wales.

“This Government’s ‘More Than Just Words’ policy is in force in Wales, but there is no such policy in England, of course, there are no rights for Welsh speakers in England either.

“I do think that it would be appropriate for this Government to ensure a full statement about the mother and baby unit, which will explain how, in practice, this unit will be able to provide services for mothers in my constituency, bearing in mind the language problems and the distance involved”.

‘Compassionate care’

Replying the Welsh Labour Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, said: “And it is important. You’ve raised it in the Senedd today, you’ve raised it with the Minister for Mental Health and Well-Being, Sarah Murphy, and also you’ve raised it, obviously, with Betsi Cadwaladr health board. I hope now that this will result in the responses that you need.

“This is an issue, of course, in terms of appropriate support and recognising the fact that the support should be also available as close to home as possible, but in terms of the Welsh language as well. So, you have raised it, and I’m sure now responses will be received.”

In an update from the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board it stated the facility was “thanks to a unique partnership between Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, BCUHB, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, NHS England and NHS Wales”.

The two beds had been specially “ring-fenced for use by women from north Wales” and the unit provided “compassionate care for pregnant and postnatal women experiencing severe mental ill-health problems”.

It was “purposefully designed” for those experiencing difficulties such as post-natal depression, psychosis or a relapse of an existing mental health condition.

Close to home

Whilst only a small number of women will need admission to a specialist unit, the care will now be delivered “closer to home for women from North Wales”, the health board said.

Teresa Owen, Executive Director of Allied Health Professionals and Health Science, previously said: “This week marks a significant step forward in bringing specialist perinatal mental health support closer to home for women in North Wales.

“Until now, women requiring admission to a Mother and Baby Unit have often had to travel long distances to services in England, including Manchester and Birmingham.

“For many families – particularly those living in the north-west of Wales – this has presented a considerable challenge at an already vulnerable time.

“By providing care closer to home, the unit ensures that mums can focus on recovery, whilst remaining connected to their loved ones during the festive season and beyond.”

It had also “provided valuable guidance particularly in relation to the use and visibility of the Welsh language”.

The name ‘Seren Lodge’ had also been chosen by mums to “signify hope and positivity” as well as a “nod to the cross-border partnership with Wales, as ‘seren’ translates to ‘star’ in Welsh”.