MS slams council over HGV depot ‘disgrace’
Richard Evans, local democracy reporter
Conwy Council has been criticised after it spent nearly £300,000 on legal fees in relation to a HGV depot that “can’t house trucks”.
Conwy County Council has spent £296,272.98 seeking legal advice since 2016 in relation to the lease for its HGV depot in Mochdre.
The revelation has come to light following a request under the Freedom of Information Act submitted by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders.
The purpose-built HGV depot at Mochdre Commerce Park is costing taxpayers £240,000 a year in rent, despite the fact the structure can’t house council trucks as the floor is too weak.
Legal dispute
Conwy Council is currently involved in a legal dispute with the landlords R.R Sea Strand Limited – although the initial lease was taken out with Conygar Investment Company PLC.
The contract for the building started in May 2016, meaning the authority has, to date, spent around £2 million – costing taxpayers around £20,000 a month.
Conwy is tied into a 35-year lease for the depot with an option of breaking the lease in 2031, meaning it will have paid around £3.6m by the time the contract ends.
‘Catastrophic’
Ms Finch-Saunders said: “When you think that the situation for the beleaguered Conwy County Borough Council couldn’t get any worse, we now discover that they have been paying hundreds of thousands for legal advice on a lease they are, eight years on, still signed up to.
“The situation is a disgrace.
“As I have said before, in business, such a catastrophic spend as this would lead to those accountable being held responsible.
“Why should it be any different in the public sector?”
Conwy County Council was contacted for a comment.
Councils everywhere pay out hundreds of thousands, even millions, of pounds as if it was pennies. Where do they find these lawyers and contractors who charge such outrageous prices? One cannot help thinking that dodgy deals may be being made at the cost of the taxpayer. Mates of mates and all that!! How is it if I went to seek legal advice it may cost me a few hundred pounds but when the council want advice it costs £300,000?
A ride round the county on a wooden horse then sack them…
As bad as the £3m Barry bus station with no buses, what’s Occurring 😕