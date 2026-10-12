M&S to recruit more than 395 Christmas staff across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Marks & Spencer is recruiting more than 395 seasonal staff across Wales to help its stores cope with the Christmas shopping rush.

Applications are now open, with the first recruits due to start work on 25 October. The roles will pay £13.41 an hour.

The retailer’s Haverfordwest and Menai stores are among the main recruitment locations, with more than 20 jobs available at each.

Successful applicants will work alongside existing store teams during the busiest weeks of the year, helping customers shopping for food, gifts, clothing and other Christmas purchases.

M&S said training and support would be provided to help new staff settle into their roles.

Oli Cullum-Hollins, M&S regional manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming more than 395 new colleagues to our Welsh stores this year.

“Christmas is one of the busiest and most exciting times to join M&S, and these roles are a great opportunity to be part of teams serving communities right across Wales.”

He said applicants should be ready to work as part of a team and help customers during the busy period.

“We’ll give new colleagues all the training, tools and support they need to get up to speed quickly,” he added.

Those interested can find details of the available roles and apply through the M&S Christmas careers page.

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