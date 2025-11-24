MS under fire for organising ‘expensive’ fundraising event

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Conservative Senedd Member has annoyed some of her local party members by organising an expensive fundraising event without consulting them.

Natasha Asghar, a regional MS representing South Wales East, has invited former Tory Cabinet Minister and leadership contender Dame Penny Mordaunt to be the main speaker at the event in early January.

But a disgruntled grassroots Conservative, who doesn’t want to be named, contacted Nation.Cymru to say: “A ticket for this event costs £45. With drinks, the raffle and a taxi home, the real cost would be more in the region of £80 per person.

“If I were to take my partner, I’d be looking at close to £150. To make matters worse, the event is being held in the first week of January. This comes at a time when most are counting the pennies after Christmas.

“There was no consultation with party members at the Newport and Islwyn Federation on staging this event. Natasha Asghar just told us and went ahead and booked it. I’ll be very surprised if they don’t lose money on staging the event. Who’s covering this cost?

“Last week, they were out on Friday in Newport campaigning, when most party members were in work with day jobs. This was fed back to Natasha’s team, but as usual they refused to listen. It’s Natasha’s way, or no way.

“When Friday came, it was just Natasha and her staffers out, along with Bob White, a former area chairman for South East Wales Conservatives. Was there a big turnout from the voluntary party members? No.

“There are very real concerns about the way the Senedd campaign is being run in Newport. It’s almost like it’s run by amateurs. There are now quiet whisperings that Natasha should be deselected if it continues.”

At the event Dame Penny will be promoting her book Pomp and Circumstance: Why Britain’s Traditions Matter.

Raffle prizes will include a signed shirt by Welsh rugby star Leigh Halfpenny, a signed cookbook by Nigella Lawson, a signed book by actor Danny Dyer and a Commons Champagne bottle signed by Kemi Badenoch. The grassroots Tory source said there were an estimated 160 party members in Newport and Islwyn.

‘Disappointing’

Ms Asghar responded: “It is incredibly disappointing that certain individuals deem it necessary to anonymously talk to the media instead of raising any concerns with me directly.

“Discussions were held about the fundraising event with senior figures within the Federation prior to it being confirmed, and all costs are being covered by me personally. I wouldn’t want this anonymous source to miss out on what promises to be a fantastic evening, so I’d strongly encourage them to snap up their ticket before they sell out.

“With the Senedd election just months away, I am out and about in the community with dedicated volunteers at every available opportunity – including weekends – knocking on doors and chatting to residents about my work and the work of the Welsh Conservatives.

“We have been having some great conversations on the doorsteps, and I am grateful to all those who have been lending a hand. If anyone would like to get involved delivering leaflets then please do get in touch, we are always happy to see new and old faces out on the Newport and Islwyn campaign trail.

“Instead of snipes in the press, I would implore anyone with any issues or feedback to contact me directly.”

Ms Asghar will be the Conservatives’ lead candidate in the new super-constituency of Casnewydd Islwyn, covering Newport and Islwyn. Recent polls have suggested she faces a serious challenge to get re-elected.