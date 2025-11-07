MS warns progress on Menai Strait resilience has been “woefully inadequate”

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth has criticised the Welsh Government for what he called “woefully inadequate” progress on plans to improve transport resilience over the Menai Strait.

His comments come following the publication of a long-awaited update on recommended measures contained in the North Wales Transport Commission’s December 2023 report on improving connectivity between the island and mainland.

The statement issued by Transport and North Wales Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates, set out next steps in response to the Commission’s report, comes just weeks after the Menai Suspension Bridge was unexpectedly closed in early October — the second unplanned closure in three years — causing disruption to commuters and emergency services.

Mr Ap Iorwerth said the minister’s update fell short of expectations.

“It’s been almost two years since the North Wales Transport Commission reaffirmed the calls for resilience measures that I and many others on Ynys Môn have been making for over a decade,” he said.

“The recent closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge is yet another reminder of why this work must now move forward much more quickly, with concrete timetables in place.”

He also accused ministers of quietly abandoning plans for a long-discussed third crossing.

“Whilst the Welsh Government continue to repeat that they’ve not ruled it out, it’s clear that they’ve scrapped the project which would now be in construction under the original plans,” he added.

Wind deflectors

Among the measures being progressed in the update is the installation of wind deflectors on the Britannia Bridge, with studies concluding they would reduce wind-related restrictions and closures.

The Welsh government has committed to further detailed work, including structural analysis and heritage assessments.

Plans are also advancing for upgrades to traffic management systems on the A55 approaches to the Britannia Bridge.

Ministers said the introduction of variable speed limits, alongside new signalling infrastructure, would improve safety, cut collision rates, and provide greater flexibility during incidents.

New road markings and signage between Junction 9 roundabouts will also be added as an immediate intervention.

A proposed three-lane tidal flow system — which would provide an extra lane in peak directions — is being examined further, although modelling shows it would require a 30mph speed limit and narrower lanes, restricted to light vehicles.

A detailed safety assessment involving stakeholders will now be launched.

However, the government has ruled out creating an active travel route across the Britannia Bridge, citing high cost, low expected usage and engineering challenges.

Bus priority measures

The statement also identified 28 potential bus priority measures, with Transport for Wales asked to incorporate them into a wider North Wales Bus Infrastructure study.

Mr Skates said the government would invest over £1 million in the proposals over the next three years and emphasised continued stakeholder engagement. He insisted a third crossing had not been ruled out but argued short- and medium-term steps could deliver improvements sooner.

He said: “I am committed to continuing the progression of these resilience enhancement measures as soon as practically possible, acknowledging the requirement for close engagement and coordination with key stakeholders in order to gain the necessary approvals and consents.”