MSs back ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ ban amid obesity crisis

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd narrowly backed plans to ban offers on unhealthy food and drinks including “buy-one-get-one-free” deals in an effort to tackle high rates of obesity.

Senedd members voted 25-24 in favour of restricting the promotion and presentation of high fat, sugar and salt products in bigger retailers, with 50 or more employees.

Small businesses will be exempt but the restrictions will apply to shops that are part of a bigger chain of 10 or more stores, such as Tesco Express.

The regulations, which will come into force in March 2026, will restrict the promotion of unhealthy foods at store entrances, aisle ends, checkouts and on websites.

So-called volume price restrictions will prevent retailers from offering promotions such as meal deals or “three for two” offers on high fat, sugar and salt products.

‘£5bn benefits’

Free refill promotions on sugary drinks – offered by the likes of Five Guys, Harvester and Nando’s – will also become a thing of the past.

Around 60% of adults in Wales are overweight or obese, according to latest statistics, and nearly a quarter of children are overweight or obese by the time they start school.

Impact assessments estimate the total costs of the reforms to government and industry at £432m compared with total benefits of £5.37bn including savings in the NHS.

Retailers stand to lose profits of approximately £260m, with food manufacturers missing out on £167m, over the next 25 years, according to the Welsh Government’s estimates.

Under the regulations, trading standards officers will issue improvement notices to retailers and non-compliance will be an offence subject to a £2,500 fixed penalty.

‘First step’

The reforms will apply to more than 2,000 stores, according to the impact assessments, and broadly align Wales with reforms in England.

Leading a debate on the regulations on March 25, health secretary Jeremy Miles told the Senedd: “Obesity is one of the main risks to our health in Wales.

“This is the main cause of many serious conditions, including type-two diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer. There is also a link with orthopaedic problems, poor mental health and depression.

“The evidence shows the environment we shop in has a great influence on our food choices. The strategy for promotion used by the food industry has an influence on what we eat.”

Mr Miles added: “Building a sustainable health system starts with supporting people to live healthier lives, free from disease or disability. These regulations are a positive first step in embedding preventative measures in our food system.”

‘Sledgehammer’

James Evans, the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, supported the goal of tackling obesity but opposed the Welsh Government’s approach.

“Obesity is a real and growing issue – no one denies that,” he said. “But the regulations being proposed by the government are not the solution.

“They represent a heavy-handed, top down approach and risk creating unintended consequences, particularly for those families who are already struggling.”

Mr Evans told the Senedd: “We need to support people to make better choices, not take choices away … whether it’s improving cooking skills, expanding access to fresh produce or making healthy food more affordable.”

Stressing the importance of choice and personal responsibility, the Tory described the regulations as akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

‘Entirely inadequate’

He added: “We can … and must do more to address obesity but we must do it in a way that supports people and takes people along that journey – not a way that punishes people…. We need a system that listens to people … not lectures them.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary, warned obesity places “huge pressures” on health and care services, leading to the suffering of far too many people.

Mr ap Gwynfor accused Welsh ministers of proposing “half a solution”. “The stick is useful,” he said. “But you need the carrot too. The regulations therefore are entirely inadequate.”

He said: “There is nothing before us in the regulations to make healthy food cheaper but, more importantly, the government has failed to increase the preventative budget.”

Mr ap Gwynfor raised concerns about only 15 minutes being allocated to the debate, saying the Senedd’s health committee had no opportunity to scrutinise the regulations.

‘Misleading’

The Plaid Cymru politician accused ministers of failing to frame the debate and losing public support as a result, warning of little detail on how the policy will be implemented.

He said: “I’m afraid people will see this as nothing more than the government here once again preventing people from doing things. That’s what the public perception will be.”

He urged the Welsh Government to withdraw the regulations.

Rejecting “misleading” suggestions of a lack of public involvement, Mr Miles said the proposals had been subject to two full 12-week consultations.

The health secretary also hit back at the Conservatives for again “agreeing with the principle but refusing to follow through on the practical steps required”.

