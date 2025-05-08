MSs demands action on nature loss

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members called for urgent action to tackle the “frightening reality” of nature loss in Wales, with legally binding biodiversity targets still four years away.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who chairs the Senedd’s climate change committee, criticised the pace of change with biodiversity targets “unlikely to be in place much before 2029”.

He warned: “That will be eight years after the Welsh Government first committed to setting those targets and just one year… before the global 2030 targets need to be met.”

Leading a debate on May 7, the Plaid Cymru politician said it is difficult to reconcile the time frame with Welsh Government claims that addressing nature loss is a priority.

The committee’s inquiry heard Wales is “nowhere near” the key international “30 by 30” target of protecting 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

‘Inconceivable’

Mr Gruffydd said: “Work to scope out the targets started over two years ago. It seems inconceivable that it will take another four years.”

The Senedd’s climate change committee called for a more ambitious timeframe in its report, a recommendation that was rejected by Welsh ministers.

“The Welsh Government said this would be simply impossible to do,” said Mr Gruffydd, pointing to similar UK and Scottish Government proposals taking around a year.

He warned the 2023 “State of Nature” report showed Wales’ biodiversity, and wider environment, continuing to decline and degrade.

“That report details the devastating scale of nature loss across the country,” he said. “Welsh wildlife has decreased on average by 20% since 1994 and one in six Welsh species are under threat of extinction.”

‘Vast funding gap’

Mr Gruffydd acknowledged the Welsh Government was quick to sign up to global biodiversity targets and declare nature loss as a priority.

“But, to use an old adage, actions speak louder than words,” he said.

“Our report highlights delays time and time again in delivering commitments, a lack of a clear plan to meet those goals and targets, a lack of capacity and resources within the Welsh Government and among its key partners too, and a vast nature funding gap.”

He said an estimated £5bn to £7bn will be needed to meet Wales’ nature commitments by the 2030s but ministers have “no plan to reach anywhere near the investment required”.

Mr Gruffydd raised concerns about the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 having “little material impact” on reversing the decline in biodiversity – a finding echoed by an Audit Wales report.

‘Frightening reality’

Samuel Kurtz, the Conservatives’ shadow rural affairs secretary, focused on the “critical role” of the sustainable farming scheme in nature restoration as well as agriculture.

Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell warned: “I’m concerned that our society and the world has become used to the destruction. That’s the frightening reality. And as our report makes clear, we must see significant change if we are to protect our natural world.”

The shadow climate change secretary continued: “Before long, our country will fall silent as we lose more and more birds, as we lose rare species. Our vibrant living landscapes will be all the poorer as a result. We need to do all that we can to prevent the crisis.

“We can’t afford to wait any longer. For the sake of our world today, and for the sake of avoiding creating a dystopia for our children, the government must pick up the pace.

“We must save our world before it’s destroyed.”

‘Final stages’

The Welsh Government rejected six of the committee’s 30 recommendations in its formal response to the report, with the remainder accepted in full or in principle.

Responding to the debate, Julie James stressed that the Welsh Government remains committed to achieving ambitious international targets and tackling biodiversity loss.

The minister said: “I cannot emphasise that enough: when these targets come out, they must land well. They must land with vigour and… acceptance, so that people embrace them.

“We do not want another five years of arguments about whether the targets are or aren’t OK for each sector. So, that’s what’s taking the time.”

She told the Senedd: “We’re in the final stages of developing the criteria for identifying the areas that will contribute to the 30 by 30 goal… we are determined to do this properly.”

