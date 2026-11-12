MSs form cross-party group on Welsh rugby amid row over team cuts

Nation.Cymru staff

Senedd members have formed a cross-party group on Welsh rugby amid the continuing fallout over the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) plans to cut one of Wales’ four professional men’s teams.

The group will give players, clubs, supporters and the WRU a forum to raise issues directly with MSs, from the grassroots game to international rugby. Plaid Cymru MS John Davies was elected chair at its first meeting, with Welsh Labour’s Jayne Bryant elected vice-chair.

“The message I received loud and clear from players, coaches, and fans was what they don’t want is rugby split down party lines,” Mr Davies said. “Rugby is for everyone in Wales regardless of party affiliation.”

All Senedd members were invited to the first meeting, which was attended by members of Plaid Cymru, Reform UK, Welsh Labour and the Welsh Liberal Democrats. Welsh Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies sent his apologies.

Mr Davies said he hoped what the group heard would help Senedd members decide how public policy could support rugby in Wales.

The WRU plans to reduce the number of professional men’s teams from four to three from the 2028–29 season. Under its proposals, Cardiff and Dragons would retain their places, while the Ospreys and Scarlets face competing for a single west Wales licence.

Supporters have campaigned to keep all four teams, with three supporters’ clubs backing a petition against the reduction. The WRU argues that concentrating its resources on three teams is necessary to make the professional game financially sustainable.

The union’s annual losses before tax more than doubled from £7.2m to £18.1m in the year to 30 June 2026, despite revenue rising to £116.2m.

The WRU has also made a formal written approach to the Rugby Football Union about Welsh teams joining an expanded English top flight. RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney confirmed the approach last week and said questions remained over how Welsh teams could leave the United Rugby Championship.

The WRU is committed to providing four teams to that competition until the end of the 2027–28 season. Its chair, Lyndon Faulkner, has said he is prepared to reconsider the restructuring proposals and has expressed support for an Anglo-Welsh competition.