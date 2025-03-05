MSs lament loss of iconic theme park

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members lamented the sudden closure of Oakwood, the largest theme park in Wales, calling for action to secure a future of the site.

Aspro Parks, the owner of Oakwood, announced the theme park will not open for the 2025 season due to falling visitor numbers, inflation and employer national insurance increases.

Samuel Kurtz, the Conservatives’ shadow economy secretary, said Oakwood has held a special place in the hearts of many in Pembrokeshire and across Wales for nearly 40 years.

He told the Senedd: “I’ve got really fond memories of my time visiting as a child and even more recently with Andrew RT Davies where he shared the photo of us both on Megaphobia enjoying – he enjoyed it a little bit more than I did, I’m not one for rollercoasters.

“But it’s a really important part of our tourism offer in west Wales.”

‘The last thing we want’

Mr Kurtz, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said Aspro has cited “unrelenting challenges” as the reason for the closure after investing £25m since 2008.

The former journalist raised concerns about the impact of the UK Government’s decision on national insurance and the “shadow” of the Welsh Government’s looming tourism tax.

Mr Kurtz called for commitment from the Welsh Government to find a buyer to secure the future of the site as soon as possible.

He said: “The last thing we want in Pembrokeshire is a site of that size being left derelict for years, we saw that with the old CC2000 site, it became an eyesore, we don’t want that.”

Urging the Welsh Government to convene a tourism summit, he said: “I really hope this isn’t the start of a decline of tourism attractions in Wales and that this is an isolated incident.”

‘Devastating’

During topical questions on March 5, Rebecca Evans said the Welsh Government is awaiting details of the impact on job losses and the future of the site.

Wales’ economy secretary told the Senedd: “For those individual workers, this news is going to be absolutely devastating, so we stand ready to work through our React+ programme and others with each and every one of those individuals.”

Ms Evans said: “I don’t think there’s anything in relation to the announcement today that suggests this is a Wales-specific issue, I think the issues described are wider than things the Welsh Government can have a direct impact on.”

She shared concerns about the site becoming derelict, saying the Welsh Government will do what it can to facilitate a quick sale, with a national tourism conference on March 27.

‘Save the park’

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell, who represents Mid and West Wales, echoed disappointment at the shock announcement on Tuesday night.

He recalled visiting Oakwood nearly every year with his family.

“They were great days,” he said. “And it’s strange to think that Oakwood may not exist.”

Mr Campbell pressed the minister on when the Welsh Government first heard about the problems, asking about support that could be provided to save the park.

He added: “We know that the park has faced some health and safety problems in recent times – that hasn’t helped – and perhaps hasn’t adequately invested.”

Ms Evans replied: “Unfortunately, it was unexpected news for the Welsh Government as well, so we found out about it at the same time as others.

‘Serious blow’

“I really would encourage any business in distress or … that might lead them to consider making choices like this, to reach out to the Welsh Government at the earliest opportunity.”

Labour’s Joyce Watson, who represents Mid and West Wales, agreed with the minister about the “ridiculous” link to the tourism tax made by the Tories.

“To my knowledge, people don’t usually sleep in Oakwood,” she said. “… but nonetheless this is a serious blow to the community.”

Ms Evans said the proportion of the park’s workforce that is employed year-round is relatively small compared with the overall number.

She told the chamber: “[The] Welsh Government will do all we can to ensure there is an outcome that provides jobs for the future at that really important site. But today, I think all our thoughts are with those workers who are receiving some really difficult news.”

