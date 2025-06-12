MSs launch littering and fly-tipping manifesto proposals document

Emily Price

A cross-party group of Senedd Members have launched a new manifesto to tackle littering and fly-tipping in Wales.

The document titled ‘The Wales We Want To See’, draws on expertise from across a range of organisations including Keep Wales Tidy, Fly-tipping Action Wales and the Marine Conservation Society.

It highlights gaps in legislation and explains how existing legislation could be used more effectively to tackle the litter and fly-tipping “epidemic” that is sweeping Wales.

The group hopes the document – which includes a recently commissioned voter survey on the issue – will encourage all Senedd political parties to put the issue of littering and fly-tipping front and centre of their manifestos.

Deterrent

Cross Party Group chair, Mick Antoniw said: “Survey data shows that littering and fly-tipping is a growing problem across Wales and people expect government to do something about it.

“The public is unconvinced that current penalties act as a credible deterrent, with 66% saying that penalties are too lenient and a clear majority of people in all parts of Wales want to see current penalties used more effectively.

“It is time for this issue to be given much more focus by political parties in Wales. Voters are telling us that it’s time for us all to get serious and get tough on this anti-social behaviour, which blights so many communities.

“Our manifesto proposals document offers a starting point for all parties to build the policies that will deliver the Wales we want to see.”

The manifesto proposal document was launched on Tuesday (June 10) on the steps of the Senedd.

Spike

Owen Derbyshire, CEO, Keep Wales Tidy, said: “The spike in littering rates across Wales is deeply worrying. We urgently need the next Welsh Government to prioritise bold, radical, and preventative actions to tackle litter at its source.

“We warmly welcome the recommendations from the Cross-Party Group and hope political parties will give them serious consideration when developing their manifestos.”

Neil Harrison of Fly-tipping Action Wales said: “Fly-tipping Action Wales support local authorities who are working extremely hard to tackle fly-tipping and bring offenders to justice.

“Unfortunately, the fines being awarded by the courts are not always reflective of the impact fly-tipping has on the environment, wellbeing of communities, and the local authority resources required to clear the waste and take forward enforcement action.”

South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Senedd leader and Climate Change says the risk of fly-tipping increases when councils place restrictions on waste disposal – whether through limited opening hours, permit requirements, or higher fees.

Affordable

She said: “If we’re serious about tackling this issue, we must ensure that people have accessible, affordable options to dispose of their waste.

“This is an issue that wrecks our communities, damages our environment, and places an unfair burden on local authorities and on the public. Figures from Keep Wales Tidy are extremely worrying, especially the increase in unacceptable levels of littering in our most deprived areas. This is not just an environmental issue, it’s also a social justice issue as well.

“We must change attitudes, as we did with smoking and education is key to root out littering. Our communities will suffer in the future if we don’t tackle this problem. There is also a negative effect of littering on nature and wildlife. With more and more animals caught by carelessly discarded litter.

“This is an issue that people care about, in my own region in the Blaenau Gwent Climate Assembly a few years ago there was 65 per cent support for community skips to be reinstated, to robustly address fly-tipping and for the siting of more litter bins that are emptied more often.

“For too long, the focus has been on individuals rather than the industries and retailers that produce the waste in the first place. Producers should be ordered to take more responsibility the entire life cycle of their products, including their disposal.”

Elise lavender, Parliamentary Affairs Office, Marine Conservation Society said: “In 2024, our volunteers saw a 4% increase in the average amount of litter found on Welsh beaches surveyed – a stark reminder that there’s more work to be done.

“We’ve already seen the positive impact policies such as the carrier bag charge, and it’s encouraging further steps being taken, with a single-use plastics ban introduced in 2023, and a ban on single-use vapes at the start of this month.

“Now we need to build on that momentum to protect our stunning Welsh coastline and the marine life that call it home.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

