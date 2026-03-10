MSs pass major new Bill strengthening building safety in Wales

The Senedd has passed major new legislation aimed at strengthening building safety across Wales in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Members approved the Building Safety (Wales) Bill on Tuesday (10 March), introducing what the Welsh Government says will be a comprehensive new system for managing building safety in shared residential buildings.

The legislation is one of the largest pieces of law ever considered by the Senedd and applies to residents in shared buildings across Wales regardless of height, tenure or building type.

Ministers say the new framework goes further than equivalent legislation introduced in England and aims to make building safety a central principle in how homes are managed and maintained.

The Bill was developed in response to the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017, in which 72 people died. The disaster exposed widespread failings in building safety regulation and prompted a major review of fire safety standards across the UK.

Under the new legislation, fire risk assessments must be carried out by competent individuals. Those who fail to comply with the requirement could face criminal penalties.

The Bill also introduces clearer legal responsibilities for those responsible for managing buildings, with the aim of removing uncertainty over who is accountable for addressing safety risks.

In addition, the legislation is intended to strengthen the role of residents by giving them clearer rights to raise concerns and seek redress where safety issues arise. Residents will also be given guidance on how they can contribute to maintaining a safe living environment.

The Welsh Government says the changes are designed to ensure that the circumstances that led to the Grenfell tragedy cannot be repeated in Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant described the passing of the Bill as a significant moment for building safety.

“Today marks a landmark moment for building safety in Wales,” she said.

“This legislation delivers a new building safety regime for residents across Wales, regardless of building type, height or tenure — going further than anything that exists elsewhere in the UK.

“None of this would have been possible without the support and expertise of so many partners. I want to pay particular tribute to the three Welsh Fire and Rescue Services and the many residents and leaseholders who shared their lived experience with us — their voices have shaped this legislation and will continue to matter as we implement it.

“By passing this Bill today, we have taken a huge step forward in ensuring that the people of Wales are safe in their homes.”

Report

Alongside the passage of the Bill, the Welsh Government has also published a report outlining progress made in implementing recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Ministers say work is continuing through the building safety remediation programme to support residents and leaseholders affected by safety concerns in existing buildings across Wales.