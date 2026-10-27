MSs press for Abertillery rail funding after minister’s positive response

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to reconnect Abertillery to the rail network are being considered for investment, but the UK Government has stopped short of confirming funding for the scheme.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said restoring services to the town remained a priority for expanding the South Wales Metro and would be considered ahead of the next Spending Review.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Members Delyth Jewell, Lindsay Whittle and Niamh Salkeld welcomed his response but called for a firm financial commitment.

The proposed Abertillery spur would branch off the Ebbw Vale line at Aberbeeg, reconnecting the town to passenger rail services.

Abertillery has been without passenger rail services since April 1962. Its first timetabled service began in December 1850, connecting the town with Newport and Blaina.

Freight traffic continued after passenger services ended, but the route was progressively shortened as local collieries closed. The last section was taken out of use in 1989 following the closure of Six Bells Colliery.

In a letter to the three Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni MSs, dated October 12, Lord Hendy acknowledged the potential benefits of reopening.

“I understand the importance that you and your constituents attach to reconnecting Abertillery to the rail network, and the benefits this could bring through improved accessibility, connectivity and local economic growth,” he wrote.

However, he said the closure of the Restoring Your Railway programme in July 2024 had prevented the scheme from progressing through that route.

Most projects within the programme, including Abertillery, had been unfunded.

Lord Hendy said the proposal remained a priority in Transport for Wales’ “Today, Tomorrow, Together” vision for the rail network.

“The UK Government has already committed to delivering at least £445 million of rail enhancements funding for Wales,” he wrote.

“The Wales Rail Board is in consultation with the four Corporate Joint Committees in Wales and will shortly provide advice on the prioritisation of investment schemes, including restoration of services to Abertillery, ahead of the next Spending Review.”

His letter did not confirm an allocation for Abertillery or a timetable for reopening.

Mr Whittle said: “I believe there is a very strong case for the Abertillery Spur rail line to be prioritised as part of the £445m proposals to enhance rail services across Wales.

“The Ebbw Vale line was reopened 18 years ago, so an enhancement of services in the Western Valley of Gwent is long overdue.

“There is a significant population that would benefit from the reopening, at a time when all governments are encouraging more people to use public transport.”

Ms Salkeld said: “UK governments of different political colours have come and gone, yet Wales’ rail infrastructure continues to suffer from a lack of investment.”

‘Positive’

Ms Jewell said: “The message being given by the Westminster Government about this scheme seems positive, but we need to see the money promised coming through.”

She also called for full devolution of rail infrastructure, arguing that Wales needed greater powers to integrate infrastructure and passenger services.

The proposal has also been discussed by Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney MP Nick Smith and local councillor Ross Leadbeater, who met Transport for Wales at Llanhilleth Institute in September.

Mr Smith said TfW had previously described the Abertillery project as “ready to move forward”, but cautioned that further work was required.

“This was another positive discussion, although there are still many steps to go through,” he said.

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