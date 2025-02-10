MSs to pay tribute to Dafydd Elis-Thomas in the Senedd

Members of the Senedd will pay tribute to its first Presiding Officer, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, during Plenary on Tuesday (11 February).

Tributes will be led by the Llywydd, Rt Hon Elin Jones MS, followed by the First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Leader of Plaid Cymru and other members.

The tributes will take place at the start of the meeting in the chamber at 13:30, before Questions to the First Minister which will start immediately after.

Flags are at half-mast outside the Senedd in tribute to the former leader of Plaid Cymru.

‘Founding father’

Paying tribute, the Llywydd Elin Jones MS called Dafydd Elis-Thomas the “Senedd’s founding father” and that it is “hard to imagine Welsh political life without him”.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas. Wales has lost one of its greatest servants, and many of us have lost an irreplaceable friend.

“Dafydd was a true giant of Welsh politics and a passionate champion of our nation, our language, and our culture. From his groundbreaking role as the first Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales to his service in both Houses of Parliament, he helped shape the Wales we know today.”

National Assembly

Lord Elis-Thomas passed away on Friday 7 February. He was the first Presiding Officer for the then National Assembly for Wales and was elected to serve in the role for three terms, from 1999 to 2011.

An instrumental player in the establishment of devolution, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas led the brand-new Assembly through the first 12 years of its existence. His steady leadership during this time is credited with putting the Assembly on course to becoming the parliament it is today.

