Much delayed work to commence on Wye Bridge

Resurfacing work on Monmouth’s Wye Bridge is finally due to get underway on Tuesday, 22 April.

Work to resurface the bridge, which is a vital road link for residents living on the eastern bank of the river Wye, was originally expected to commence in October 2023 but was cancelled at the last minute due to what Monmouthshire County Council described as a non-compliant tender.

The original Wye Bridge was built in around 1615 and widened in 1878-80 and the resurfacing work will require removal of 10 centimetres of the road surface.

AA466

The bridge forms part of the A466 which connects with the A40 at Monmouth on the western bank of the river.

Repairs are expected to last 10 weeks and will be undertaken overnight, Sunday to Thursday, to minimise disruption.

Between 8pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday, the bridge will be closed to traffic, except for the emergency services. Pedestrian access will be available throughout the project. A signed diversion will be in place for non-emergency service vehicles.

The resurfacing work will involve lifting sections of the existing surface and replacing them with a temporary sacrificial surface, allowing traffic to use the bridge the following day. Once sufficient sections are completed, the sacrificial surface will be removed, and the bridge will be fully resurfaced with a permanent sealed layer of tarmac.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: “This is essential work to resurface the Wye Bridge. I thank residents and visitors for their cooperation during the work.”

