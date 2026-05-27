Much-loved bakery forced to close amid ‘rising running costs’

Nation Cymru staff

The owners of a much-loved bakery in a Welsh town considered a ‘foodie paradise’ have shared their ‘incredibly hard decision’ to close the premises after seeing a ‘significant decrease in footfall and customer spending, alongside rising running costs’.

O’Connell’s Bakery is a husband and wife run business ‘offering a wide range of mouth watering goodies, baked daily’.

They currently have two locations; Abergavenny and Pontypool, but the Abergavenny location was sadly impacted by unprecedented floods which hit Brecon Road in November 2025.

Owing to the impact of the floods and rising costs, they say they have had no other choice not to renew their lease on the Abergavenny location.

Sharing the news on Facebook, owners Chris and Rhian wrote: “While we’re currently away enjoying a family holiday, we felt now was the right time to share some important news with you all.

“After a great deal of thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our shop at 30 Frogmore Street. Our final day trading in Abergavenny will be Thursday 14th August.

“This has been an incredibly hard decision for us to make. Over recent years we’ve seen a significant decrease in footfall and customer spending, alongside rising running costs, and truthfully we’ve never fully recovered from the impact of the floods. Sadly, it’s reached the point where keeping the shop open is no longer sustainable.

“Although this chapter is coming to an end, this isn’t goodbye from us entirely. We are exploring other opportunities and avenues for the future, even though we’ve recently had some disappointing news on one possibility we had hoped for. We’ll keep searching for the right fit — so if you know of any suitable opportunities or spaces, please do get in touch.

“We want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has supported us since we moved to Abergavenny five years ago. Whether you popped in regularly, recommended us to friends, stopped for a chat, or supported us through the difficult times — it has meant more than you’ll ever know. We’ve made so many wonderful memories and met some truly amazing people along the way.

“Our Pontypool shop will continue to run as normal, so we’re not disappearing completely and we hope to still see many of you there.

“Thank you, Abergavenny, for welcoming us and supporting our little business over the past five years. We’ll always be grateful.”

Pontypool support

Their devoted customers shared their disappointment beneath the post, with many pointing to the location off the main high street with no nearby traffic lights or zebra crossings being a factor why they were often unable to visit.

One wrote: “What heartbreaking news. Would you consider doing the Abergavenny markets in situ for your Abergavenny customers?

“The monthly Thursday night market is the only one we can get to, there are a few bake stalls there but I’d love to see your cheesecake puffs and cake pots etc there.”

Another added: “Really sad news to hear but you need to do what’s best for you. I’ll make more of an effort to visit Pontypool as it’s on my way home from work so maybe on half days I’ll catch you.

“Cake sheds are very popular nowadays maybe something to consider for outside your house.

“Always had amazing cakes from you guys will be a shame to lose you from Aber but wish you all the best with Pontypool and any other ventures you might pursue.”