Much-loved café announces reopening date after devastating fire

Amelia Jones

Work has begun to rebuild a much-loved Swansea café which has been closed since a devastating fire broke out during the summer.

Verdi’s Café in Mumbles has confirmed that local construction company Greens Ltd has been appointed to carry out the work at the popular Knab Rock venue.

The café has been closed since the fire broke out in July, with firefighters from three stations attending the blaze. The fire was contained to the kitchen and toilet area, although the building also suffered smoke and water damage.

In a video shared on the café’s social media, general manager Giuseppe Cianciarulo said he was delighted that work had finally got under way.

He said: “We want the local company, the best company, and they are. I’m very happy that we started.”

There is also now a potential timeframe for when customers could return, with Giuseppe saying the team hopes to reopen between Easter and the start of summer.

He said: “Hopefully just before the summer, between Easter and summer.”

The update will come as welcome news to the thousands of customers who have missed the seafront café since it was forced to close.

Giuseppe, who has been part of Verdi’s since it first opened, also thanked customers for their support and said staff were looking forward to returning.

He added: “We miss you all. All my team miss you and they can’t wait to come back here.”

Verdi’s is known for its ice cream, Italian food and views across Swansea Bay, and has been a familiar part of the Mumbles seafront for decades.

The café came under new ownership in 2023 when the Hole family took over from the Moruzzi family, who had run the business for generations. The family also owns The Secret Bar and Kitchen and The Lighthouse.

While an exact reopening date has not yet been confirmed, the start of rebuilding work marks a significant step towards bringing the popular café back.