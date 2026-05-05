Much loved cafe calls it a day amid rising costs

Nation Cymru staff

A much-loved cafe which has been at the heart of its community for over 20 years has called it a day, sharing that the rising costs are making it ‘not worth doing anymore’.

Pili Palas Coffee Shop, based in Pwllehli is one of the area’s most cherished cafes, with two decades of loyal patrons who have called the location the ‘heart of the community’.

Due to a rise in overheads, the cafe’s owners shared on Facebook that they will be closing this Saturday (9 April – explaining that things are tougher now than during the Covid era.

Owners Jon and Sue wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce the very difficult decision that from next Saturday 9th May, we will be closing the caffi for the last time.

“We have been open for almost 20 years & have had many good years & even made it through Covid, but the last couple of years have been some of the hardest .

“Like a lot of businesses the rising costs of everything including rates wages food, the list goes on, make it just not worth doing anymore.

“We will miss so many customers, we have laughed, cried, seen families grow & people pass & made some lovely friends too.

“We thank each & everyone of you for all of your support throughout the years, we are sad to leave.

“A huge thankyou to all our staff, without you all it wouldn’t be the caffi it is, we couldn’t have done it all without your loyalty hard work & friendship.

“So we wish everyone well -Diolch yn fawr, Jon & Sue”

Outpouring

Almost 200 customers took the Facebook post to share their disappointment, with one writing: “Oh this IS sad news! We have been customers from when you first opened and have loved the food, drinks, warmth and good service always.

“It’s such an awful time for all small businesses and our heart goes out to you. Thanks for being there. Never had a better Welsh Rarebit.”

Another wrote: “Oh Sue, my heart is broken for you and the family and staff. And my tummy. Thank you so much for, so much for everything you and Jon have done over the years for us all. Many a heavy day has been lifted by your wonderful food and hospitality.”

While another customer added: “Sad for the town and very sad for you, must have been an awful decision to make. Thank you for all the warm welcomes, friendly service and great cakes over the years. Wishing you all the best for the future, you’ll be missed.”