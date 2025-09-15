Much loved city shop could be demolished to make way for houses

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

A much loved family-run city shop could be demolished to make way for two houses.

Cardiff Council’s website shows that plans to demolish Deri Stores on Wenallt Road, Rhiwbina, are currently in the consultation phase.

The shop itself, described online as being “great for plants, fruit… veg and small grocery items” has been part of the community in Rhiwbina for decades.

However, it’s also well known by many from outside the area with one local councillor saying people from across Cardiff and beyond go there for its “legendary” Christmas trees.

‘Legendary’

Conservative Cardiff Council ward councillor for Rhiwbina, Cllr Jayne Cowan, said: “It’s an institution in Rhiwbina and we’ve had so many people contact us, you can imagine.

“There are no shops at all in Pantmawr anymore.

“They went a number of years ago, so if it’s snowing or the weather is bad people can walk to Deri Stores.

“Also as a small provision, they deliver to people locally who can’t walk.

“The Christmas trees are legendary from there. People come from across the city and beyond to buy their Christmas trees and the quality plants.

“I think it would be a massive loss to Rhiwbina and the surrounding areas if it goes.

“For me personally, I would love for it to be taken over as a going concern by somebody else.”

Demolition

The closing date for the live public consultation on plans to knock down Deri Stores is Tuesday, September 23.

Cllr Cowan has urged local residents to share their opinions on the planning application.

The buildings proposed for demolition include the existing building at 1 Wenallt Road, including the shop contained within, and the associated shop building adjacent.

A social media post put up recently by Cllr Cowan notifying residents about the planning application gained dozens of reactions and comments.

Many residents expressed their sadness at the proposed demolition of the shop, with one saying it is the “best place for flowers, plants and Christmas trees” and another saying they were “so sorry” to hear the shop might go.

There are also a number of comments on the council’s website showing support for the proposal.

One comment, which is anonymous, simply reads: “Having seen the full details of the application I wish to confirm that I am able to support the application.”