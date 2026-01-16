Much loved farm shop owner explains reason behind closure

Stephen Price

The owner of a beloved farm shop has shared an emotional update, explaining why he has had no other option but to close the popular attraction.

Moody Sow Farm Shop is part of Cefn Mably Farm Park which is located on the outskirts of Cardiff, featuring a mixture of farm animals, indoor soft play areas, crazy golf and a train ride around the park.

The award-winning farm shop sold local and home-grown produce, supporting a variety of local growers and producers, “where homemade and ethically sourced produce take centre stage”. They were known for many for their meat sourced from independent farmers who “prioritise ethical practices and animal welfare to ensures the best quality traceable produce”.

Sharing the news on Facebook on Thursday 15 January, the farm park wrote: “Our Beloved Moody Sow Farm Shop Is Having To Close Due To The Miss Management Of Our Government And The Taxation Burdens That They Are Putting On Business…

“All Perishable Items Will Be Sold At 50% Discount And We Will Permanently Close The Doors On Sunday 25th Of Jan. Support Your Local Businesses…

“Cefn Mably Farm Park Is Open As Usual.”

A Facebook reel added further insight into the reason behind the closure, with the Park’s owner, Rhys Edwards condemning the UK Labour Government and Cardiff City Council, sharing: “Evening guys. This is a very important post for us and a very sad post. Our beloved farm shop here at Cefn Mably Farm is having to close.

“The reason for that is the trading and business conditions in this country at the moment is unbearable. I think the mismanagement of pretty much most things in this country at the moment by our government is hurting everyone in the business so much, especially hospitality, especially the shops, especially the small businesses.

“The food inflation we’ve had is crazy. The taxes, the PAYE that we’ve had put on us last year on the wages has absolutely killed us. and many others – we’ve got more rates, rises now, business rate rises that is going to be happening in April – these business rates for us, for instance, at the moment we pay £55,000 a year and the council don’t even grit our roads or fix our potholes.

“We have businesses up the road like the golf range and the fishing lakes that also pay huge amounts of business rates and share the same road as us. And we can’t get the potholes fixed and we can’t get the roads gritty to get the customers to us, but everyone wants to take the money.”

“We’ve just had the valuation office trying to put our rates up and for some reason is valuation works all around the country for business rates, and it’s all done on rentable value and square footage. And for some reason, for farm parks and us at the moment, they want to do a percent of turnover. So everything that comes down to us, 20% goes to the VAT man.

“They want 8% to go to them. By the time we do our PAYE and everything else, there isn’t anything left. So, sorry to ramble on, but what that gives us is we’ve got some amazing staff that’s been in this farm shop for over 15 years. And we’ve built this farm shop by our bare hands, and now we’re having to close it. The main thing I’m saying to you guys is you need to support us as the Cefn Mably Farm.”

“This country is going to the docks”

Hoping to encourage people to support existing small businesses, he added: “The Cefn Mably Farm is always going to be here, but you do have to support it. And when I say that, you’ve got to support it when it’s raining and in the cold days, you need to be getting your kids out of the house, that they should be getting out the house and coming to us.

“And not just us. You need to look around and look after all your local businesses. Because I personally think this country is going to the docks. And everyone I know in business thinks this country is going to the docks. And unless we try and do something and help our local businesses, I don’t really know where it’s all going to end up.

“All I know is we’ve lost our little farm shop, this meant a lot to us. And we worked very hard on it over the years, but if the figures don’t add up, the figures don’t add up. At the moment, we lose money every day by opening. So it’s hurt us very much, especially in our hearts.

“And this is a post that please, you need to share around, and we need to get this about a little bit. I’ll do some posts now to let you know, the shop is going to probably open just one more week this weekend, in the week and next weekend.”

“And, you know, we’re going to put probably everything that’s perishable here, we’ll put on a 50% discount because it needs to be sold or it’s going to go in the bin we’re going to the toys won’t come into that yet.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do with the toys, but anything perishable in the shop, come down.

“Anything here, 50%. we got some alcohol here still and but it’s a sad day.

“And I don’t know if it’s fixable. I mean, the country, that is. But it ain’t cool. And I don’t know.

“Look around your local businesses. Help and support your local businesses. Otherwise, we’re all in the mess.

“Take care, guys. See you at the farm park.”

An outpouring of comments followed the post from Rhys, with Elaine Borja writing: “That shop was a little hive of treasures for adult and children to get a memory of a fun day out.”

Among the hundreds of comments, Sharron Taylor added: “I feel for you guys! Having worked in hospitality now for over 30 years, l have seen so many good businesses close due to spiralling costs and taxation since Covid. Living in Pembrokeshire l see lots of small businesses struggling to make ends meet or survive winter without tourists as locals do not have the money to eat out, visit pubs or shop local as they once did.

“This is due to our government constantly taking advantage and not giving support where needed. I really hope this is just a blip for you guys and you find a way through.”

Herbert Looby shared: “This video should be added to the business studies curriculum to show how taxation is indeed crippling business!!

Chris Williams said: “Devastating news. From one small business owner to another, we feel your pain. Most will never understand the work, and often lack of reward that goes into keeping people employed against all the current odds, as you build your business.”

While Abi Rose Jones wrote: “It’s so sad that so many small businesses are having to close. They are pushing rates up to purposely hit businesses so they have no choice but to close, the government do not care about anything or anyone in this country. They only care about lining their own pockets, and their agenda.”

