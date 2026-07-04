Much-loved mural painted over after permission dispute

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A much-loved mural in south Wales has been painted over after a dispute about whether the artist had permission from the building’s owners.

The colourful mural in the Neath Port Talbot town of Briton Ferry depicted the 19th-century engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, a prominent figure from the industrial revolution.

It was painted on the side of a building on Neath Road in Briton Ferry close to the popular Jersey Park.

The project was funded and unveiled by Neath Port Talbot Councillor Gareth Rice of Briton Ferry East earlier this year with the aim of bringing something positive to the area.

However the owner of the property said permission for the painting had never been granted with no contact made and the completion of the works coming as a surprise.

In a social media post made in June Clrr Rice said he genuinely believed he had sought and received the correct permission for the town mural though accepted it would have to be covered up.

In a follow-up post he added that while he was disappointed he respected the owner’s right to make decisions about their property and called for people to be respectful.

He also said there was potential for him to find a site for another similar mural in the town.

He said: “I will now be looking for alternative locations to see if there is anywhere suitable for a replacement or a similar project in the future.”

The mural which was painted by Welsh street artist JenksArt was covered at the beginning of July 2026 with the wall now returned to its original appearance.