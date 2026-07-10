Mudiad Meithrin sets out ‘ambitious’ vision for the future of Welsh language playgroups

Nation Cymru staff

Mudiad Meithrin has published a new report that sets out the direction for the future management and governance of Cylchoedd Meithrin (Welsh-medium playgroups) across Wales.

Prepared following a Task and Finish Group established to explore alternative models with the aim of easing management pressures on volunteers, the report builds on the strengths of the current volunteer-led model while outlining opportunities to strengthen, modernise and ensure its long-term sustainability.

More than 400 Cylchoedd Meithrin are delivered by a dedicated network of volunteers across Wales – a community-based model that has been central to the organisation’s success since its it was established. The report recognises that many committees and childcare settings are thriving, delivering high-quality care and education that nurtures the Welsh language among young children, while acknowledging that some committees would benefit from additional support.

Dr Catrin Edwards, Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, said: “Our volunteers on Management Committees play a vital role in the success of Cylchoedd Meithrin on the ground.

“As the childcare sector continues to professionalise and expand, we too must modernise as an organisation to respond to the increasing challenges across the sector.

“Addressing the growing pressures experienced by some volunteers and committees remains a priority as we prepare the organisation and our members to deliver childcare that meets the needs of parents and carers, now and into the future.”

Analysis of a publicly shared questionnaire with Committee members in May this year highlighted three key findings:

66% of Committee members would like to reduce the number of hours they volunteer

49.1% (almost half) would welcome business development support, such as a business health check from a Mudiad Meithrin Cylchoedd Support Coordinator

40.4% would like to be part of a county-wide network, bringing together expertise and experience on a larger scale to support and sustain Cylchoedd Meithrin

As the childcare sector continues to grow and develop, the report clearly outlines the need to strengthen support and modernise how Committees operate by enhancing support for volunteers, strengthening governance and ensuring greater sustainability and efficiency

The report explores three main options for future governance, offering different approaches to improving sustainability, reducing pressure on volunteers and maintaining high standards across the sector:

Continuing with the volunteer Management Committee model, with enhanced support

Adopting Governance Boards, with a clear separation between governance and day-to-day management

Moving towards centralised management by Mudiad Meithrin

The first phase, with support from the Welsh Government, Mudiad Meithrin will increase capacity on the ground by introducing an enhanced support package from September 2026, hat invests in more support for volunteers, including:

Developing an expanded support package, and increasing on-the-ground support for Cylchoedd Meithrin as part of the Mudiad Meithrin membership offer for 2026–27

Conducting a national survey to understand the scale and nature of the challenges facing committees

Carrying out a feasibility study of alternative governance models to enable evidence-based long-term decision-making

The Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said: “Within our first 100 days in government, we have begun the work of rolling out our commitment to introduce the most generous childcare offer anywhere in the UK. This offer will provide 20 hours a week of funded childcare for every child aged between nine months and four years.

“The Welsh language is at the heart of this offer, and Welsh-medium childcare is a key part of our ambition to reach one million and more Welsh speakers. A child’s language journey begins in the early years; therefore, ensuring access to high-quality Welsh-medium provision is vital.

“We are working closely with our partners to expand provision across Wales and to build the capacity needed for the future. I am pleased to support Mudiad Meithrin as it continues to develop and modernise, strengthening its capacity to support and grow Welsh-medium early years provision across Wales. This will help ensure that Cylchoedd Meithrin remain at the heart of our communities, providing Welsh-medium early years experiences of the highest standard for children and their families.”

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chair of Mudiad Meithrin, said: “Mudiad Meithrin places great value on the tremendous contribution of our volunteers on management committees, recognising them as the backbone of Cylchoedd Meithrin. The childcare sector has developed significantly over the past decade and is now rightly subject to robust regulation.

This report represents an important opportunity to strengthen our support for volunteers and modernise our approach, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for our Cylchoedd Meithrin.”

Further work will include a national survey and feasibility studies to ensure that any long-term changes are grounded in robust evidence and reflect the needs of the sector.

Dr Catrin Edwards added: “The aim of this important work is to ensure that Cylchoedd Meithrin continue to play a key role in the development of the Welsh language. This change is essential to ensure our settings remain sustainable and can continue delivering the vision of high-quality early years experiences, giving every child in Wales the opportunity to play, learn and grow through the Welsh language.”