Multi-agency operation sees fall in youth anti-social behaviour

A joint operation has led to a significant fall in reports of youth anti-social behaviour in Swansea’s SA1 area, with police crediting diversionary schemes and closer engagement with residents.

Operation Limpkin, which has run through the summer months since 2022, has seen a year-on-year decline in anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents involving young people.

Figures released by South Wales Police show 34 reports in 2022, 22 in 2023, and 16 in 2024. This summer, there were 29 reports, with August recording just one incident compared to nine in 2022.

Large gatherings

The operation targets problems previously linked to large gatherings of young people in the SA1 and docklands area.

These included shouting, swearing, jumping into the water, throwing dangerous objects, and riding bikes recklessly. Such behaviour has been a source of frustration for local residents and businesses.

Inspector Andrew Price said the data showed the approach was working.

“Residents of SA1 should not have to put up with anti-social behaviour as they go about their daily lives. Operation Limpkin was set up to address these concerns, and it is pleasing to see that the numbers are falling. Our neighbourhood policing team, PCSOs and special constables continue to work hard to make the area a welcoming place for everyone.”

Diversionary activities

The initiative has brought together multiple agencies, with diversionary activities offered to steer young people away from problem areas. These have included Ospreys in the Community sessions in Morfa, EVOLVE day trips, and LC2 leisure centre passes.

Police have also increased patrols and held regular “Cuppa with a Copper” sessions, giving residents the chance to raise concerns directly. Engagement with businesses and residential complexes has been stepped up, with officers providing reassurance and highlighting reporting channels for victims of ASB.

The South Wales Listens platform has also been promoted to encourage people to share concerns and provide information.

Inspector Price added: “Operations like this ensure that the few don’t spoil things for the many. By combining enforcement with positive opportunities for young people, we are tackling the root causes of the behaviour and helping to prevent it in the future.”

