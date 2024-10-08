Multi-million pound flood defence to protect iconic Welsh town

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, has visited an historic Welsh harbour town today to see the progress of a £31.5m flood defence scheme.

The Welsh Government has provided 85 per cent of the funding for the project which will reduce coastal flooding risk to more than 124 residential properties and 42 non-residential properties in Aberaeron.

The Deputy First Minister said: “The scale of the work here in Aberaeron is a real eye opener – and is essential for Aberaeron and its community to be protected for generations to come.

“I am incredibly grateful to the community for their patience during the construction of this scheme. This is a huge civil engineering project occurring within a historic town.

“The scheme is being delivered at pace, and we look forward to the work completing next year.”

Repairs

The works include the construction of a new breakwater at North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of South Pier breakwater, flood wall construction including a new masonry and glass flood wall, grouting repairs and flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to existing defences at South Beach.

The design accommodated the local planning considerations due to the number of listed buildings within the historic harbour and incorporates glass and masonry walls to allow viewings within the flood wall.

Devastating

In updating the Senedd recently on the work underway to prepare for winter, the Deputy First Minister, said: “I am keenly aware of how devastating the impacts of flooding can be, on homes, livelihoods and people’s lives.

“I understand how worried some people are about the safety of their homes and businesses as winter approaches.

“That’s why safeguarding our communities from the catastrophic results of flooding and coastal erosion is of utmost importance to me in this role, and for this Government.

“We are committed to delivering effective support on the ground, that will protect our communities from the threats of climate change.”

Natural Resources Wales is the lead authority for managing flood risk from main rivers and the sea in Wales and has recently launched the Be Flood Ready awareness campaign, aimed at providing essential advice about what people should do if they live in an area at risk of flooding.

Support

The Deputy First Minister said: “We must all remain vigilant to the risks of flooding throughout the year and the public play a vital role in keeping communities safe.

“By sharing information and experiences with our neighbours, we can strengthen our support networks and help one another be prepared.

“Together, we can build more resilient communities across Wales, capable of withstanding the challenges posed by flooding, adverse weather and climate change.”

