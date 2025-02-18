Multi-million pound ‘treehouse’ accommodation plans take shape

Owners of one of Wales’ most popular holiday resorts have shared plans to build luxurious multi-million pound ‘treehouse’ accommodation.

The proposals for WhiteHouse Leisure Park in Towyn would complement a recently constructed climbing wall, ‘The Jump’ and a high-ropes course at the award-winning site, in addition to a planned upgrade to the existing Jakes family restaurant and pub, an amusement arcade, a cinema room, and soft play, along with the creation of a spa and gym.

This latest development comes after SF Parks’ directors Jonathan and Oliver Seldon were given the green light last week for a six-lane bowling alley, rooftop bar, extended amusement arcade and new reception at neighbouring Golden Gate Holiday Centre on Towyn Road.

Both schemes were designed by Conwy-based AK Architects, and Jonathan is confident the new sustainable treehouse accommodation – which, if approved, will feature three landscaped treehouses complete with private swimming pools, fire pits, sauna pods and more – will be unlike anything else in the region.

Unique

Jonathan shared: “The designs are incredible, and we are hopeful – subject to planning permission – this will be a high-quality, unique addition to WhiteHouse Leisure Park.”

“They are very high-spec and luxurious, amazing sustainable structures suitable for families that along with our ‘Wow Lodge’ – which will soon be launched – will feature a private swimming pool and attract more holiday guests to the resort, giving them something a little different.”

Oliver added: “The last few years have seen us invest significantly in our portfolio as we aim to provide even more for our owners and visitors – this could be the biggest project yet.”

Knock-on effect

Reflecting on approval of the Golden Gate application, Jonathan said: “That project has been in the pipeline for some time, so we look forward to bringing the vision to reality.

“These attractions could be used by caravan owners and the public throughout the year, so as well as having a positive impact on our customers, there will be a knock-on effect for local businesses, the economy and tourism spend in this area, which is important to us.”

In addition to White House and Golden Gate – which host more than 830 caravans – SF Parks owns Riverside and Sun Valley in Rhuddlan, and Sirior Bach in Moelfre, Abergele.

For more information, visit www.sfparks.co.uk and follow them on social media.

