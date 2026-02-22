Multi-million project to provide career opportunities for young people

A new multi-million National Lottery funded project has been launched that will provide training and career opportunities for young people across south Wales over the next five years.

The Green Careers Pathway project will create accessible pathways into ‘green careers’, in response to a recognised green skills gap in Wales, a shortage of skilled workers needed for jobs related to the transition to a green economy and achieving Welsh Government’s net-zero targets.

The project will be led by Codi Group, Wales’s largest provider of housing, care and support services, after securing £3million of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund via its Dormant Assets Fund, Sustainable Steps Wales.

There will be a particular focus on providing meaningful opportunities to youngsters from underrepresented groups.

Codi’s ‘Large and Local’ approach allows the group to capitalise on its scale to deliver meaningful social, economic, and environmental benefits to the communities where it operates.

It is hoped that more than 400 individuals will be coached through the programme across the next five years, with thousands more benefiting from awareness raising initiatives through events and youth led campaigns.

As well as providing opportunities for work experience, placements (including paid placements) and training, the aim is to see more than 100 young people eventually directly employed in a green career across a pool of community partners.

A key focus of the programme will be to influence systemic change by encouraging the mainstreaming of green construction and ensuring the inclusivity of the entire workforce, through an active Green Youth Champions Board and a Green Youth Summit.

Samantha Howells, Head of Social Value at Codi, is leading the programme. She said: “The Green Careers Pathway is an innovative and inclusive programme that aims to break down barriers and create lasting opportunities for young people, especially those from underrepresented groups, to thrive in the green economy.

“By partnering with trusted community organisations and businesses, we are not only providing young people with the skills, experience, and confidence they need to pursue sustainable careers, we are also shaping workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion.

“This project will have a lasting impact, empowering individuals, supporting local economies, and contributing to Wales’ transition to a sustainable, net-zero future.”

The programme has a large and growing partnership base across Newport and Swansea with key delivery partners including but not exclusive to: Business in the Community; Ethnic Youth Support Team; Codi Care and Support Limited; Swansea Community Farm; The Gap Wales; and Newport City Council – Climate Change Team.

A specially created five step pathway which includes individual coaching, work experience, industry mentoring, and green skills workshops, will ensure participants have the support they need to build sustainable careers in the green economy.

A partnership approach with trusted local agencies and employers will strengthen community networks, equip individuals with the practical experience and qualifications to thrive in an ever-evolving, inclusive green economy and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for everyone.

Tracy Rees, Wales Director, Business in the Community, said: “The green skills gap is widening as the need for green skills and green careers increases. A just transition to net zero where no one is left behind requires more people to be trained in green skills both linked to green careers, and those not directly in ‘green’ industries.

“At Business in the Community, we believe that all young people and jobseekers should have a clear pathway into work. We are proud to be part of this partnership, supporting young people from Black, Asian, Mixed Race and other ethnically diverse backgrounds, and other disadvantaged backgrounds, with routes into green employment.”

Byron James Operations Director at The Gap Wales said: “The Gap Wales is thrilled with the partnership and funding support from the Green Careers initiative, empowering us to take a significant step towards transforming the Newport Cycle Hub into a sustainable enterprise.

“This investment will enable the enterprise to expand its services, including professional bike and e-bike servicing and maintenance, while providing skill-building opportunities for volunteers and participants.

“By fostering green career pathways, we will equip individuals with valuable expertise in sustainable practices, furthering environmental and community goals.

“This funding will help establish a steady income stream, ensuring the Newport Cycle Hub’s long-term viability while promoting active travel and reducing waste through the reuse of donated bicycles. Together, we are building not only a greener future but also stronger, more inclusive communities.”

Kate Gibbs, CEO, Swansea Community Farm, said: “We are excited to be part of the innovative partnership to deliver Sustainable Steps across South Wales. As Wales’ only city farm, we have a unique site and 25 years’ experience transforming lives through engaging marginalised people in practical outdoor environmental activities.

“To be part of this partnership to get young people into green jobs is right up our street. Young people will grow in confidence, improve their wellbeing, work on areas that excite them and get the support they need to help get them ready for work in Wales’s emerging green skills sector.”

For more information, or to register interest in participating in the Programme, please visit greencareerspathway.co.uk.