Multi-million rail upgrade to clear way for more passenger services from north Wales to Liverpool

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans for a long-awaited upgrade, allowing freight trains to be taken off the main line to allow more frequent rail services between Wrexham and Bidston, have been revealed.

For decades there have been calls to increase the number of passenger services along what is now known as the Borderlands Line – connecting north Wales with the Merseyrail network that gives easy access to Liverpool city centre.

Modernisation and electrification were all explored as solutions, however there was one obstacle that was never addressed – until now.

This week Senedd Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales and Clwyd South MS Ken Skates published the North Wales Regional Transport Plan – a strategic document setting out his vision to transform interconnection between communities across the region.

Buried deep within the report was one vital commitment – improvements to Padeswood sidings.

Cement works

The sidings, which allow the Heidelberg cement works to receive large deliveries of raw materials, have been too small to fully accommodate the the freight trains that arrive there each hour.

Those trains need to be dealt with in stages with the waiting carriages blocking the line, preventing an increase in passenger services.

This £35 million project has been on the table for some time, with Network Rail appealing to the previous UK Government to support it in January 2024.

Now Mr Skates has named the scheme in his transport strategy, bringing hope that the Borderlands Line’s potential may soon be fully unlocked.

A spokesperson for Ambition North Wales – the Corporate Joint Committee which co-authored the report – said: “As part of Network North Wales, improvements at Padeswood will unlock freight and passenger capacity between Wrexham and Liverpool.

“Ambition North Wales has set out rail aspirations as part of its North Wales Regional Transport Plan. They include supporting the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales delivery priorities, upgrading the Padeswood sidings to unlock the potential of the Wrexham-Bidston line to enable increased frequency and future direct services to Liverpool.

“This will help support increased rail freight and growth in industrial output.”

Increased frequency

A statement from the Welsh Government said: “Work at Padeswood will reduce the amount of time it takes trains to access the site. This will create capacity on the mainline and allow an increase in the frequency of trains.

“Work is now taking place on the design of the scheme, and the full cost of the scheme will be known once the final design is agreed. The UK Government have committed funding to the scheme through the UK Government Comprehensive Spending Review. The aim is to complete the scheme within the next 3 years delivering a real difference to travel between Wrexham and Liverpool.”

In addition to a commitment to remove this key economic obstacle, the transport plan outlines wider strategic policies and interventions between now and 2030 across various modes of transport including active travel.

The delivery of schemes by local authorities in North Wales will begin in April 2026, with monitoring and review led by Ambition North Wales’ Transport Sub-Committee.

‘Landmark moment’

Wrexham County Borough Council deputy leader Cllr David Bithell is Chair of Ambition North Wales’ Transport Sub-Committee.

“This is a landmark moment for North Wales,” he said. “The approved plan reflects the need in our communities and the ambition to create a transport system that works for everyone – whether you’re commuting, running a business, accessing essential services or visiting our beautiful region.

“The plan sets out aspirations consistent with national policy. Ambition North Wales will provide a regional coordinated approach to the development of an integrated strategic transport service for the region.”

Flintshire Cllr Glyn Banks, vice-chair of the Transport Sub-Committee, added: “Approval of this plan reflects a shared commitment to delivering a transport system that is not only fit for the future, but also fair, green and accessible.

“This is about connecting people and places in ways that support wellbeing, opportunity and sustainability across North Wales.”

Mr Skates MS said the strategic plan would also come with some funding to deliver change.

“We will provide funding to help deliver the plan through our new Regional Transport Fund,” he said. “This will ensure the investment we make in transport is adapted to the needs of each of the four regions – North Wales, Mid Wales, South East Wales and South West Wales – and informed by those who know those regions best.”