Multimillion fund to give thousands free digital training

Some 80 schemes will have a share of the £11.7 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund to help the most vulnerable, from disadvantaged young people and the homeless to the elderly, get online with confidence as part of the “push to close the digital divide”.

A first-of-its-kind multimillion-pound UK Government fund is to give thousands of consumers free digital training to help them find cheaper deals online.

Free support will help people to be able to book a doctor’s appointment on the NHS app, shop around for better deals on things such as home insurance and food, or stay in touch with loved ones.

Research suggests there are currently eight million adults in the UK who lack basic digital skills and 1.6 million who live offline altogether, preventing them from accessing government services online, managing their finances on their phone or searching for job opportunities.

They also face higher costs for things like home insurance, train travel and food, with people without internet access paying on average 25% more than consumers who are online.

Minister for Digital Inclusion Liz Lloyd said: “This Government is tearing down the barriers to success and making the future work for all, not just the fortunate.

“Being online is something many of us take for granted, but for millions, it could mean a new job opportunity, quicker access to healthcare or a lifeline to the local community.

“This fund will both empower community organisations to help those most at risk of being left behind get the skills, access and confidence they need – while also informing how we can help even more people in the future.”

The funded projects include the Bromley by Bow Centre’s Connected Lives project, which will support residents by providing digital skills training and devices to use for tasks like managing benefits and paying bills online.

A project run by Age UK will help older people through events and skills sessions to learn how to use the NHS app.

The fund is being directed at community organisations, which will report back on their project.

Portions of the fund have been allocated to the devolved governments in Scotland (£764,020), Wales (£400,368) and Northern Ireland (£267,249).

Technology

Elly De Decker, chief executive of Bromley by Bow Centre, said: “Technology is ever-present in all aspects of our lives. Too many people, for a variety of reasons, are not able to engage with the growing influence of this technology, leading to more exclusion and inequality.

“The reality in our community is that many people do not have the skills and access to the right tools to engage in the digital economy with confidence. We see this every day and we are working alongside local residents to help them improve their skills and confidence in practical and meaningful ways. This funding is absolutely crucial to reducing the digital divide.”

Age UK said: “While many older people embrace the digital world, too many remain locked out of essential services. Age UK, Age UK East London and Age UK Westminster welcome the Government’s recognition of older people’s needs through the Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund.

“This vital support enables us to build on proven work in local communities: breaking down barriers, and empowering older people to use digital services confidently – improving health outcomes and fostering healthier, more connected, and independent lives.”