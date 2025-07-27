Mum appeals for information about missing son six years after last sighting

The mother of Jordan Moray, who has been missing since July 2019, has made an emotional appeal for information after not seeing her son for six years.

Jordan went missing from his home in Cwmbach on July 24 and was reported missing on 2 August.

His mother Debbie has issued a desperate plea for Jordan to make contact, and for anybody with any information that may help the investigation into his disappearance to come forward.

Jordan, who would now be 38, hasn’t been seen by anybody who knows him since he was reported missing. The door of his flat was left unlocked, and his games console was still running. His mobile phone was left on charge.

Despite a thorough police investigation his whereabouts remain unknown.

Agony

Debbie said: “Each day is agony, and I am clinging to the hope that one day he will walk through the door again. Each year is blurring into the next, but we continue to search the places that we believe Jordan might be.

“Jordan is loved and missed every day. We are heartbroken. I will never give up looking for him and I pray that he is safe and well.

“I want Jordan to know that no matter the reason he left we are here for him. He is so missed it’s like living a nightmare. It’s never too late for him to reach out. We just want to know that he is safe and support him regardless of the circumstances he may be facing.

“He is deeply missed, and we so much want him back in our lives. I pray that this message reaches him.

“I’m once again asking anyone who reads this to share Jordan’s photograph and report anything that might help the police in their search. Spreading the word could make the difference in bringing Jordan back to us.”

Support

She added: “I wish to thank South Wales Police for the support they have given me and my family throughout the past six years in our search for Jordan.”

South Wales Police is asking anybody who thinks they may know something about Jordan’s disappearance, or who may have seen him, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch quoting 1900284205:

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Or call 101

Information can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form here.

