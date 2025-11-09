Mum battling cancer steps onto catwalk for charity fashion show

A woman battling cancer has joined forces with a prom dress shop to raise funds for a vital north Wales charity.

Pamela Watson, 44, from Clawddnewydd, near Ruthin has teamed up with Fffansi Ffrogs, a popular Ruthin boutique, for a special fashion show in aid of Maggie’s Centre at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The mum-of-four, a nursery nurse, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than four years ago and continues to receive treatment at the North Wales Cancer Centre in Bodelwyddan.

She is also being supported by specially trained staff at the newly-opened Maggie’s Centre on the hospital campus, which offers practical and emotional help to people living with cancer and their families.

On Saturday, November 29, Pamela will take to the cat walk alongside nurses and fellow patients at the “Evening of Dreams” fashion show, organised by Ffansi Ffrogs with Bay Belle Brides, of Old Colwyn.

Pamela, 44, joined oncology nurses Kelly Davies and Michelle Payne at Ffansi Ffrogs in Ruthin to choose a suitable gown from the shop’s extensive range.

She said: “I’ve never done anything like this. It’s completely out of my comfort zone but I’m really looking forward to taking part in the fashion show which will raise funds for Maggie’s.”

Wendy Thompson, who founded Ffansi Ffrogs with daughter Robyn, says fund-raisers at Maggie’s suggested the fashion show.

“Cancer is something that sadly touches most of our lives in some way, whether it be as a patient or as friends or family of those affected. All of us can be affected by it at any time. I lost my father to cancer some years ago and know how hard it can be.

“I was happy to agree to a fashion show because Maggie’s provides a much needed service to the local community. Any monies raised in the show will stay in the local community and that’s important to me,” she said.

Wendy explained that seven ladies have agreed to model Ffansi Ffrogs gowns during the show.

“Five of them are nurses and two of them are cancer patients. They are not trained models in any way but the whole purpose of this event is to showcase real women and girls looking and feeling amazing in our dresses.

“Girls from previous years are also coming to wear their own prom dresses one more time. I want them all to look and feel amazing and have a great time,” said Wendy.

Relaxation

Pamela has undergone surgery and endured gruelling courses of chemotherapy and has got to know the nurses and staff at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd very well. She has also begun using Maggie’s since it was opened in early October.

“It’s a very beautiful building, all modern and shiny and feels very comfortable. I’ve already met some very nice people.

“I’ve been to the Maggie’s at Clatterbridge hospital on the Wirral and it’s quite similar but different. They run relaxation courses and Pilates classes and I’m looking forward to finding out what they’ll be organising for any gentlemen who pop in,” she said.

Pamela tried on several dresses during the 90-minute session at Ffansi Ffrogs and was set on a turquoise dress with a dramatic “mermaid tail”.

Both nurses, Kelly, who lives in Lixwm near Holywell, and Michelle, from Whitford, thought the dress suited Pamela well but after some thought she switched to a blue dress.

“This is the one for me. Not changing my mind again,” she declared.

After some deliberation Kelly chose a floor length red dress while Michelle decided on a sleeveless blue dress with dozens of sequins which sparkled in the bright shop lights.

They said they were looking forward to “glamming up” for the fashion show.

Kelly said: “I’ve not dressed like this since my wedding and it’ll be completely different to our last fund-raising effort when we tackled the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“It’s a 24-mile circular hike taking in the three highest fells in the area. The weather was awful and we all got drenched but we managed to raise more than £2,000 and we completed the challenge in under a day.”

She added: “The Maggie’s Centre will be an amazing resource for our patients.”

Fun and friendly

It was a point echoed by Michelle who said as nurses they try to be supportive of the 50 or so patients who visit the cancer centre at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd each day.

“Doing something like this fashion show is another way of showing our support and I’ve never done anything like this. There are some gorgeous dresses in the shop and it’s difficult to choose the dress,” she said.

Ffansi Ffrogs, which launched in October 2023, normally offers teenagers a wide range of dresses suitable for their prom, a formal event to celebrate the end of the school year. The shop has seen on a remarkable rise with youngsters travelling from across Wales and beyond for its “fun, friendly and personal service”.

The Ruthin boutique’s success was crowned this summer when it scooped the Best Fashion Store in the Best of North Wales Business Awards.

Breathing space

The Maggie’s Centre, which was officially opened in October, provides free support for people with cancer across the United Kingdom, as well as their family and friends, in its centres.

Expert staff, who help people to live well with cancer, provide a breathing space away from clinical environments. People living with the disease can meet people who understand what they’re going through, or just take a moment to gather their thoughts.

The £4 million facility has been funded, designed and commissioned by the Steve Morgan Foundation. Steve Morgan, who founded and was chairman of Deeside-based Redrow Homes, set up the charitable foundation which has backed a number of large-scale projects across the region.

The North Wales centre is the second of three Maggie’s Centres to be fully funded by the Foundation.

Maggie’s was founded by Maggie Keswick Jencks, a Scottish writer, artist and garden designer, and her husband Charles Jencks after she was told in May 1993 that her breast cancer had returned.

Tickets for An Evening of Dreams cost £20 and are available here.