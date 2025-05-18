Mum hits back at home schooling jibe

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A mum who helps run a home education support group has hit back at claims a rise in learning at home is to avoid prosecution for non attendance.

Senior education official Andrew Powles dismissed parents who chose to educate their children themselves as wanting to avoid prosecution for failing to ensure their children attend school.

But Sami White, a mum of three, said she was angered by the comments and Torfaen’s education director should meet with parents who’ve either opted to educate their children at home, without having enrolled them at school, or who have withdrawn them from school to learn at home.

‘Formal process’

Mr Powles claimed a rise in pupils being home educated in Torfaen, and in the numbers deregistering from schools, was due to the prospect of prosecution for failing to ensure children attend school, which he described as a “formal process”.

The education director told the council’s education scrutiny committee: “Rates of elective home education are increasing that is often linked to a formal process, not just fixed penalty notices, as a way of getting out of that.”

But Ms White, who set up a support group on Facebook for parents in Torfaen who home educate, challenged Mr Powles to learn more about the parents he made accusations against.

She said: “I think he needs to come and talk to us. If you are ignorant how can you comment on something, you have to be out there and live their life.”

Ms White, who was a music teacher working in schools with the Gwent Music Service, home educates two of her children, with the oldest aged six, and intends to home educate her youngest, who is six months old.

‘Thriving’

The “home education community” in South East Wales is “thriving” according to Ms White but she did say some parents have turned to home education when they felt they have had no other option as their children are either unable to cope in mainstream schools or feel there is a lack of support.

Torfaen has seen a 200 per cent increase in the number of children in elective home education jumping from 113 in 2019/20 to 340 in 2024/25 and requests to come off school rolls to be educated at home going from 46 to 116 over the same period.

Support offered for children to attend school and for their emotional needs was outlined to councillors.

For most of the period there has been a rise in home education in Torfaen the council’s education department, and a number of secondary schools had been in special measures and found by inspectors to be in need of significant improvement. The council’s pupil referral unit, for those unable to attend mainstream schools, was told it required “significant improvement” earlier this year following its latest inspection.

Support

Ms White said: “Schools are trying their best but with so many kids and not enough teachers or teaching assistants and there are so many factors, including Covid, and the way society has changed.

“You have some kids that have fantastic support but others are not able to put their hands up, or it is not as obvious or someone is non-verbal, and not enough is done for them.”

The 34-year-old said she had additional needs that weren’t identified until university and only got through school by being “the annoying kid that would ask questions”. When she became a mum Ms White said she intended to home educate but wouldn’t stop her children attending school if they wished.

“I would never keep them from doing what they want to do, but I don’t think they ever would as we have too much fun.”

Parents choose home education for a variety of reasons, including religious beliefs and how schools are run, said Ms White: “This isn’y how you should live, go to school, go to an institution where you are not allowed to take your blazer off, it’s setting you up for life in a factory, but in reality things are changing.”

Ms White, who now lives in Newport, said while home education isn’t for all parents or children it shouldn’t be dismissed and was concerned Mr Powles’ comments could deter parents, including those concerned at how their children are being supported, from considering their options.

She said: “Some really need that help and to know that home education is amazing and can be such a great thing for individual children.

“We should be allowed to educate our children how we want to at home in a safe environment.”

She also added that as home educating parents must meet costs, from text books to exams, they would likely be greater than any fines imposed.

It was also confirmed to the committee the council hasn’t used its powers to order a child to attend school or to apply for an education supervision order which it can when there are concerns a child isn’t receiving a suitable education, or believes their welfare is at risk.

