Nation Cymru staff

A woman from Merthyr Tydfil whose dedication has helped her family navigate the life-changing effects of brain injury has been shortlisted for a UK-wide award.

Alix Trask is a finalist in the Carer of the Year category at the Headway UK Annual Awards, in recognition of the unwavering support she provides for her husband James.

Each year Headway UK hosts a glittering awards ceremony celebrating the dedication, growth and outstanding achievements of brain injury survivors, carers, volunteers, and others in the Headway community across the country. This year’s awards are headline sponsored by Raymond James Charles Stanley.

Mum-of-two Alix is the main carer for husband James, who sustained a brain haemorrhage in 2022 at the age of 35.

James spent 14 months in hospital and now uses an electric wheelchair.

He requires significant support with daily tasks, including help while showering and getting in and out of his chair and bed.

James’ brain injury means he lives with hydrocephalus (a build up of excess cerebrospinal fluid), epilepsy and dysphasia, a language disorder that affects speech production and comprehension.

James is also nil by mouth, and receives all food, water and medication via a PEG tube.

Alix has been described as a “steadfast advocate” for James, ensuring he receives the medical care and support he requires.

James attends Headway Cardiff & South East Wales every week, and through a Carers Grant, the charity has enabled the Trask family to enjoy Christmas Pantomimes together for the last three years.

Alix was nominated for the award by Rebecca Pearce, Chief Executive Officer at Headway Cardiff & South East Wales.

Rebecca said: “Alix approached us for support in 2023 while James was still in hospital undergoing rehabilitation and we’ve supported her and the family ever since.

“Daisy and Dahlia have every reason to be proud of their amazing mum and dad, but what they have achieved as a family- thanks in large to Alix- should be recognised.

“The strength she has needed to draw on to be a wonderful mother to them both and to enable James to be a wonderful father, must be huge, as must her selfless capacity for love.

“She also went the extra mile to show how important Headway Cardiff & South East Wales is to her and their family, and arranged for them to take part in Headway 100 challenge, raising over £500 for our organisation by walking and jogging 100 laps of their local park.”

Rebecca added that the devotion to his wife is evident to all at the charity as James takes every opportunity to express his feelings, including recently composing and writing a song for Alix in his music therapy sessions.

Alix said being nominated for the award was “an honour”.

She said: “It’s an honour to be nominated for Carer of the Year at the Headway UK Annual Awards.

“It’s not something you do for the recognition but when your dedication to a person is recognised it feels so rewarding.”

Winners for the Headway Annual Awards, sponsored by Raymond James Charles Stanley, will be announced on Thursday, December 10 at The Royal Lancaster in London.

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Headway – the brain injury association is a charity and relies on donations to continue supporting brain injury survivors, their families and carers – you can find out more and donate online here: www.headway.org.uk/donate/