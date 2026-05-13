Mum takes on charity mountain climb after four hip replacements

A mum from south Wales who has undergone four hip replacements is set to undertake a mountain climb in memory of her son.

Tŷ Hafan mum Suzanne Baxter from Michaelston-Y-Fedw, near Newport will climb Pen y Fan next month in memory of son Harry who lived with Mowat-Wilson syndrome.

“Climbing a mountain for Tŷ Hafan seems minuscule in comparison to the many metaphorical mountains that Tŷ Hafan has helped our family climb,” explained Suzanne.

“Climbing Machu Picchu may seem more appropriate but my physical limitations mean that when I saw the option of just climbing Pen y Fan at the end of the annual Tŷ Hafan Welsh 3 Peaks Challenge I signed up immediately.

“Having had four hip replacements over the past 18 years this is certainly going to be a tough one, but my team of trusty supporters have vowed to drag me over the finish line! Tŷ Hafan is certainly the most deserving cause to justify exhaustion, tears, grit and determination.

“Walking is my daily therapy – a work-out and also time to reflect and still my whizzing thoughts. Getting outdoors with my dogs, come rain or shine just helps me deal with my emotions. It is guaranteed to make me feel better, whatever life is currently throwing at me.

“My son Harry had Mowat Wilson Syndrome, with marked developmental delay, severe unstable epilepsy and many associated health issues, but anyone who knew Harry knows that he was ‘as happy as Harry’ and never felt sorry for himself.

“Harry was part of the Tŷ Hafan family for about 12 years. It was his happy place – the pure joy on his face as we arrived was indescribable.

“Tŷ Hafan is the only place where I felt confident that we could relax and be totally cared for without having to worry. I remember him trashing the dining area on our first visit – chocolate cake was everywhere!”

TŷHafan is one of only two children’s hospices in Wales, providing specialist palliative care addressing the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each member of the family.

As well as end-of-life care, they offer families services such as complementary therapy, music therapy and outreach play both within the hospice and in the family home.

Suzanne continued: “I was stressing, but the staff just said ‘this is Tŷ Hafan, Harry can make as much mess as he likes!’ And wow did he take advantage of that!

“It was where he had freedom to be himself and was loved by everyone. I know people think of Tŷ Hafan as a sad place, but it brought us so much joy and has continued to support us since Harry left us, aged 18, in 2019.

“Harry did his bit for fund-raising featuring on the Tŷ Hafan van; posters; and even a lorry. Our family and friends loved spotting his smiling face as they travelled about! He certainly loved being a poster boy and would point and laugh when he saw himself.

“We donated some outdoor musical instruments to Tŷ Hafan’s Garden and the inscription on the Babel Drum sums him up: ‘Harry showed us that love and laughter are the only things that truly matter’…

“We can never repay Tŷ Hafan, but if our team ‘Harry’s Bluetits’ (the bluetit was Harry’s chosen songbird as part of the Tŷ Hafan Songbird Project) can raise a little more money for Tŷ Hafan due to our Pen y Fan efforts, then our efforts will be worthwhile.”

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, said: “To read Harry’s story is humbling and really brings it home to me why Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice exists.

“Frankly I’m in awe of Suzanne for her grit and determination to take on Pen y Fan for this year’s Welsh 3 Peaks given her own health challenges that she has faced.

“I’m so grateful to her and her Harry’s Bluetits teammates for everything they are doing for us. Because when a child’s life will be short, like Harry’s, no family should have to live it alone.”

To find out more about climbing Pen y Fan only as part of this year’s Tŷ Hafan Welsh 3 Peaks, visit their site here.