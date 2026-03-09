Mum to abseil down cathedral to raise money for lifesaving charity

A mum who feared she “wouldn’t still be here” is abseiling 84ft down a cathedral to thank the charity she says saved her life.

Sarah Jones-Wallace, 28, from Denbigh, has signed up to scale down St Asaph Cathedral on April 25 in aid of Blossom & Bloom which supported her through severe postnatal depression.

Sarah says she was “walking the streets crying” and terrified to leave the house with baby son, Macsen, before finding a lifeline at the charity’s mother and baby hub in Rhyl.

According to Sarah, she had previously suffered from depression and anxiety and after giving birth to Macsen, who is now two years old, and found new motherhood “overwhelming, isolating and honestly, completely terrifying”.

Despite having a strong network of support around her, including from her partner, her family, her friends and her colleagues, she struggled to leave the house with her new baby.

Thankfully, she found Blossom & Bloom and started attending the hub from when Macsen was seven weeks old.

She said: “Blossom & Bloom is a mother and baby charity, and they support so many people in so many different ways.

“The main benefit for me was helping me not feel so isolated.

“You have these months and months at home, where your partner has gone back to work, and your family and friends have gone back to normality, and you’re at home with this precious little thing and you’re terrified.

“I did everything you’re told to do when you’re struggling, but at every corner, I was turned away. The mental health team said I didn’t qualify because I’d just had a baby. The postnatal team said I didn’t qualify because I’d had depression before becoming a mother. Doctors even told me they didn’t know what to do with me. I was left with nowhere to turn.”

“When you’re feeling like that, having a community like Blossom & Bloom is so important.

“I was at the hub every single day for at least six months solid.

“Blossom & Bloom was somewhere safe I could go, somewhere where there were people exactly like me.

“You are around people who understand exactly what you are going through, because they are going through it at exactly the same time as you.

“It was totally invaluable and I honestly to this day say Blossom & Bloom saved my life.

“One hundred per cent, I have an amazing support network around me, I have friends and family who I know I can go to. I know I’m more fortunate than many parents in my area.

“But, unless you have a little baby yourself, and you’re going through it, it can feel like people don’t understand what I am trying to say.

“And I know I am not the only person who feels like this.”

Funding

Sarah added: “I have always struggled with my mental health, and having a baby on top of that, and with your hormones, everything becomes so elevated.

“I didn’t want to leave the house, and the health visitor would come and say it was important to leave the house and go to baby clubs.

“But when you arrive at these clubs and you look around at every other parent, you feel they all look amazing, they have somehow got their hair washed, make-up done, and their baby is not covered in their own spit.

“And you think ‘why am I not like this?’

“Going to somewhere like that is a very different experience to going to Blossom & Bloom’s hub where staff wouldn’t just say ‘you’re doing amazing’, but make you genuinely feel like you are.”

The hub no longer runs because of funding issues, but the charity still offers a programme of regular community playgroups at various venues in Rhyl.

Loss

Sarah’s mum, Ann Jones, takes Macsen to the playgroups each week, with each session accommodating about 30 children.

Sarah said the loss of the hub was a huge blow to the hundreds of parents the charity has helped since it was launched in 2020.

Sarah added: “To lose Blossom & Bloom entirely would be devastating.

“It is not something we want to lose so we are just trying to find a way to fund these playgroups.”

Colleagues at Lock Stock Self Storage, where Sarah is an administrator, have been impressed by her bravery and her openness about her struggles as a new mum, and the firm has donated £200 to her GoFundMe appeal.

Ollie Beech, Lock Stock’s marketing officer, said the company was delighted to help boost Sarah’s fundraising.

The company has previously supported the charity when it donated seven dozen Easter eggs for a sponsored walk last year.

Ollie said: “Sarah is someone we all love and appreciate and what she does with Blossom & Bloom is absolutely incredible.

“We all know a lot about the charity from speaking to Sarah and we’re very interested in the support they provide to families.

“When the opportunity came to support Blossom & Bloom again, we were absolutely delighted to do that.”

“Whilst Sarah’s story is incredible, it’s also sadly not uncommon, and hopefully this fundraiser can raise money to help more families via Blossom & Bloom in the future.

Determined

Sarah, who is now a Blossom & Bloom trustee, said after being helped by the charity, she was determined to raise money to ensure its community playgroups can continue.

And when Blossom and Bloom founder, Vicky Welsman, asked for volunteers for the abseil, Sarah jumped at the chance.

She said: “Vicky put out to a group of us that there was this abseil that the Rotary Club of Rhyl were putting on.

“I just thought that with the help they have given me, the least I could do was hang 84 feet in the air off a cathedral.

“I said yes straight away, and I thought what an amazing experience it will be to raise money for a charity which means so much to a lot of people.

“I have never done anything like this before…not unless you include primary school trip activities from climbing walls not even half as high!

“Coming down is so much more difficult than climbing up, you’ve got to put all your trust in that rope, that’s the scary bit.

“It will get my heart rate up for sure.”

Support Sarah’s abseil via her GoFundMe here.