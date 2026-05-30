Mum with mobility condition takes on Machu Picchu challenge in memory of son

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman living with a condition that affects her mobility is preparing to take on an 11-day trek to Machu Picchu in memory of her son, who died aged just two-and-a-half.

Sian Milligan, from Carmarthenshire, will tackle the challenge alongside her 71-year-old mother while raising money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

The pair will complete an 11-day journey through challenging terrain and high-altitude conditions while raising money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, which supported Sian’s family following the death of her son Aled.

Aled died in April 2009 at the age of two-and-a-half after facing a series of serious health challenges from birth.

He had been diagnosed before birth with Down syndrome and several complex medical conditions, including holes in his heart.

Sian said:”Aled fought so hard to enjoy his life. He was very cheeky, full of character and always wanting to experience everything.

“And when I think about this challenge, walking up Machu Picchu is nothing compared to what both my boys went through.”

Aled was not the only child in the family to face significant health difficulties. Sian’s eldest son, Kyle, now 21, experienced a number of serious medical issues as a child, including intestinal malrotation, a fractured femur and feeding difficulties.

Her daughter, Rhiannon, who is now 16, was born just three months after Aled’s death.

The family received support from Tŷ Hafan during Aled’s life and after his death, something Sian says made an enormous difference: “Tŷ Hafan were wonderful with our Aled. It was a place where I could just be his mum, not his nurse.

“They supported all of us through everything, including helping Kyle and later Rhiannon to understand and process their grief. More families need access to the incredible care they provide.”

The challenge is made more demanding by Sian’s own health condition.

She lives with Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition that affects her mobility and means she now wears specialist splints to walk comfortably.

Despite this, she has been training extensively for the trek, regularly walking up to nine miles several times a week.

Away from her fundraising efforts, Sian works as a Community Responder with Delta Wellbeing, helping vulnerable people remain safe and independent in their own homes.

Sarah Poulton, Community Response Manager at Delta Wellbeing, praised her colleague’s determination: “We are incredibly proud of Sian and the inspiring challenge she is taking on.

“Sian’s strength and determination, alongside her commitment to helping others both in her role and through this fundraising effort, makes her an inspiration to us all.”

Sian said she hopes the challenge will raise both funds and awareness for Tŷ Hafan, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Wales.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” she said. “But I want to stay as strong as I can and make a difference while I can.”

You can support Sian’s fundraising efforts for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice by donating via her JustGiving page.