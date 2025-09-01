‘Muppets’: Outdoor firm mocked for using wrong hill in south Wales hiking guide

Molly Stubbs

An outdoor adventure company has come under fire for recommending a hike up a hill in south Wales, but using imagery of an altogether different location.

Craghoppers, an online hiking shop registered in Manchester, regularly posts guides to popular walking routes through a ‘journal’ on its site.

However, after they posted on Facebook promoting their guide to Sugar Loaf hill in Abergavenny, commenters were left confused by a picture of Blorenge, another hill half an hour’s drive away.

‘Rewarding walk’

In the post, Craghoppers wrote: “Looking for a rewarding walk in South Wales? Sugar Loaf Mountain near Abergavenny should be at the top of your list!”

The post was accompanied by an image of Blorenge with overlayed text reading ‘Sugar Loaf Mountain’, and a separate image of their recommended walking route up the imposter hill.

They did manage to recommend a car park fairly close to Sugar Loaf, although the national trust recommends a paid option at Fairfield that’s three minutes closer.

Neither car park will be much use if one is following the Craghoppers route up Blorenge, however.

In their original guide on their site answering FAQs about the Sugar Loaf hike, detailing the 596 metre hill in “Brecon Beacons National Park”, Craghoppers’ written information was accurate. However, the guide includes even more images of Blorenge.

Error

Facebook users were quick to notice the error with the photos, many taking to the comments to express their confusion.

One such commenter wrote, “I suggest someone at Craghoppers turns the map around, thats the Blorenge not the Sugar Loaf,” while another helpfully attached an alternative route up Blorenge should readers want to hike the hill featured in the photographs.

Others were slightly more frank, writing “This is a bit embarrassing really isn’t it, Craghoppers?” and “Muppets”.

Aaron Lewis from Abergavenny, a Nation.Cymru reader, said: “I noticed the advert being shared in a local group and most of us found it quite funny and took it light heartedly. There will probably be some red faces for those on the path if they stop and chat to any locals.

“But if it does anything to draw in more visitors to this lovely town who will then spend in the many special independents then call the hills anything you like, I say!”

Despite being posted almost a month ago on 9 August, Craghoppers have yet to change the imagery to represent Sugar Loaf in their original guide.