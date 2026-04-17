Murder accused in court over death of student during brawl

Two men have appeared at the Old Bailey accused over the death of filmmaking student Finbar Sullivan during a brawl on Primrose Hill.

Finbar Sullivan, 21, was allegedly kicked, punched and fatally stabbed in the early evening on Tuesday April 7 at the beauty spot’s viewpoint in north London.

Three men have been charged with his murder, and two of them appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Prosecutor Jennifer Newcomb told the court that the incident of “extreme violence” happened at about 6.40pm.

It was allegedly witnessed by numerous passersby, some of whom filmed it on mobile phones.

There were also multiple calls to police and London Ambulance Service reporting a fight involving young males, she said.

Mr Sullivan had entered the park at 6.25pm and joined other friends before he allegedly became surrounded by a group of attackers.

It is alleged Ernest Boateng, 25, kicked Mr Sullivan, taking out his legs and causing him to fall to the ground before he was stabbed.

Alexis Bidace, also 25, is alleged to have punched and kicked Mr Sullivan alongside a third defendant, Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27.

Another unnamed male, armed with a knife, is alleged to have stabbed him in the thigh, causing an “unsurvivable” injury from which he died at the scene.

Bidace and Boateng, both from Enfield, north London, appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Wandsworth prison.

They are charged with murder and spoke only to confirm their identities.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC ordered them to appear for a plea hearing on July 1 alongside co-accused Ogunyankinnu, also from Enfield.

A provisional eight-week trial has been set for April 5 next year.

All three defendants have been remanded into custody.

Mr Sullivan, known as Fin by his friends, was a student at the London Screen Academy.

Mr Sullivan’s father, originally from Merthyr Tydfil, previously told the Daily Mail that his son had gone to the area to use a new camera he had received for his birthday.

A fourth man, Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, has been separately charged in relation to the same incident.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a second alleged victim, violent disorder and possession of a knife.