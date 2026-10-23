Murder accused lived in housing complex where alleged victim worked, court told

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man accused of murdering a housing association worker lived in a sheltered living complex where his alleged victim worked, a court has heard.

Clifford Foster, 61, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murdering Eleanor Barnfield, 47.

Ms Barnfield died in hospital after her car crashed into a wall on Coity Road in Bridgend on Monday, having suffered “puncture wounds” which were not sustained in the collision.

The decision to charge Foster followed a “significant policing operation” around Ger-y-Nant, which is managed by the Valleys to Coast housing association, where Ms Barnfield worked and Foster was living.

The sheltered housing and retirement complex of 13 flats has non-resident management staff and accepts new residents aged 60 or over, according to an online profile of the facility.

During the hearing on Friday, Foster spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, and was not asked to enter a plea.

He was told he would appear at Cardiff Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday.

Addressing Foster, magistrate Barbara Williams said: “This case is indictable only, sir, we are sending these matters to Cardiff Crown Court for a hearing on October 26.”

Foster was represented during the brief hearing by Fenn Richards, while Huw Williams appeared for the prosecution.

He was told he would remain in custody.

Ms Barnfield has been described by her family as the “most loving” mother and “bravest person in the world.”

In a tribute issued through police on Wednesday, they said: “She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has described reports of a delayed ambulance response to the incident as “factually untrue” and “misleading rumours”.

The spokesperson added: “Following preliminary investigations by the Welsh Ambulance Service, the Trust has been unable to identify any calls from Eleanor Barnfield’s phone numbers.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish if any calls were received by other means.”

Valleys to Coast housing association chief executive Jo Oak said previously: “We are devastated by the tragic death of our colleague, Eleanor Barnfield.

“Eleanor was a much-valued member of the Valleys to Coast team, and her loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and worked alongside her.

“She made an important contribution to our organisation and to the communities we serve, and she will be remembered with great warmth and affection by her colleagues.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Eleanor’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We are doing everything we can to support those affected by her loss.

“We continue to cooperate fully with South Wales Police and, out of respect for Eleanor’s family and the ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further on the circumstances of her death at this time.”

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