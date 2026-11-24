Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death took a selfie sticking his tongue out as he walked away from the park where she was found dead, a court has heard.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is on trial accused of murdering Lilly Jones, who was found dead near her home in south Wales after suffering more than 50 stab wounds.

He took the photograph of himself while walking down a street in Lilly’s hometown of Blaina at 8.40pm on June 20, less than two hours after she was last seen alive with him on CCTV footage, Newport Crown Court heard.

Her body was found two days later in the Duffryn Park area of the small town in Blaenau Gwent after a search by emergency services, friends, family and the community.

The court heard Lilly, who had just celebrated her 14th birthday, messaged a friend before she disappeared on June 20 telling her the defendant had been “begging” her to meet him.

That evening, she could be seen on CCTV footage walking through Blaina with the boy following a few steps behind, staring at his phone, Detective Constable Sophie Phillips told the jury.

Ms Phillips said that the last time they were both seen on CCTV was at 6.50pm, walking along Abertillery Road in the direction of a bridge which enters the park.

She told the court that the defendant was believed to be in the park for an hour and 38 minutes before leaving alone.

At 8.40pm he took a “selfie sticking his tongue out, whilst walking along the road”, she said.

When Lilly did not return home, her family made contact with friends to see if anyone knew where she was, before calling the police shortly after 10pm.

Officers attended the defendant’s family home on June 22 to ask him about his interactions with Lilly before her disappearance.

The boy initially claimed he had planned to meet Lilly on the day she went missing but that she had not turned up, jurors were told.

He later told officers he had met her that day but that she went on to meet someone else, the court heard.

Body-worn camera footage played to the court showed the boy refusing to unlock his phone to show the police messages with Lilly, to which his mother said: “It gives me that horrible sickening feeling that you’re hiding something.”

999 call

Lilly’s body was found later on June 22 by a member of the local community, whose 999 call was played to the court on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m in Blaina and I’ve found a deceased body.

“You need to send as many police as you can, there’s no signs of life, OK. Please can you just get someone here quick.”

Asked by the operator who he had found, the man said: “It’s the girl you’re looking for… In Blaina there’s a missing girl, she’s here.

“Face down, there’s no breathing, no rise and fall.”

A post-mortem examination found Lilly had suffered 55 stab wounds to many parts of her body, including her face, jaw, chest and neck.

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, continues.