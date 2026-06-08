Murder investigation continues after woman found dead at property

Nation.Cymru staff

Detectives investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at a property last week have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Green Lane, Caldicot, at around 3am on Thursday, June 4.

A 52-year-old woman from Caldicot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family are continuing to receive support from specially trained officers.

Gwent Police said a 50-year-old man who had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Clarke said officers’ thoughts remained with the victim’s family and friends.

“Firstly, our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends and we would like to thank them for their support of the investigation at this difficult time,” he said.

“The 50-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.”

Detective Chief Inspector Clarke said: “While I understand that this latest development may prompt concern from our communities, we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“Our enquiries into the death continue, and if anyone has any information that may be useful to the investigation, please get in touch.”

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area during the early hours of Thursday morning.

In particular, police are asking residents of Green Lane and nearby Cae Mawr Road to come forward if they have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message via social media, or using the force’s online contact form, quoting log reference 2600174602.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.