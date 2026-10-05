Murder investigation launched after body found in burning van

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found inside a burning van.

Emergency services were called to Gas Works Lane in Prestatyn at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a vehicle on fire.

The person’s identity has not yet been established.

A police cordon will remain in place in the immediate area today while officers carry out enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Chris Bell said: “Officers are working at pace to identify the person.

“Once the identity is known, specialist trained officers will be assigned to support their family as soon as possible.”

He added: “We understand this incident may cause concern within the local community, and I would like to reassure the public that there is a visible policing presence in the area.”

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Gas Works Lane area between 10.45pm and 11.45pm on Sunday and saw or heard anything unusual to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police via live chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting reference 0163930. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers.