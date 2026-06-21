Murder investigation launched after death following Wrexham incident

Nation.Cymru staff

A 37-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a victim seriously injured during an incident in Rhosllanerchrugog died in hospital almost two weeks later.

North Wales Police launched an investigation after a 38-year-old man was seriously injured following an incident on Market Street shortly before midnight on Friday, June 5.

The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, June 17.

A local man had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. Following the victim’s death, he has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspect remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Police said the dead man’s family and the coroner have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Eleri Thomas said officers were continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

She said: “I would like to reassure residents that this appears to be an isolated incident, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

“I also urge that nothing is posted online that could be prejudicial to future court proceedings or undermine the criminal justice process.

“My thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference number O087761.