Murder investigation launched after death of 74-year-old man

Police have launched a murder investigation following a report that a man had received serious injuries at an address in Torfaen.

Gwent Police officers attended a property in Bythway Road, Trevethin at around 4.55pm on Thursday 23 April alongside paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

A 74-year-old man from Trevethin was pronounced dead at the scene; his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 37-year-old man from Cwmbran has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Blyth said: “We would like to reassure the communities of Trevethin that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We understand that reports of this nature can cause concern, however we have arrested a man from the area who was known to the victim, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“It is important that people do not speculate about the identities of those involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident as this could present problems to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information to please contact us in the usual ways.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, or by sending a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2600125343.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police have made contact with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and a referral will be submitted in line with standard procedures.