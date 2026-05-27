Murder investigation launched after man dies following beach incident

Nation.Cymru staff

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 34-year-old man after an incident at a beach in Gwynedd.

Emergency services were called to Barmouth shortly after 3pm on Monday, May 25, following reports of a man in the water.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the man was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man from the Birmingham area has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The victim’s family has been informed and the coroner has been made aware.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and asking members of the public who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Chris Bell said officers were particularly keen to hear from anyone who was at the beach during the afternoon.

He said: “An investigation into the man’s death has been launched and I am urging anybody who was at Barmouth beach and witnessed the incident to contact police.

“I am also appealing to everybody who was on the beach between 2pm and 4pm who took any photos and videos to send them to us as soon as possible.

“We are interested in all photos or videos taken on any part of the beach during the afternoon. Any image could be relevant to our investigation, and my team of investigators will review them to ascertain whether they are of any evidential value to our enquiries.

“Your help on this matter could be crucial in piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the death of the man.”

Police said they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Increased police presence

Det Supt Bell added: “I would reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and there will be an increased police presence in the coming days for reassurance purposes.

“My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

North Wales Police has urged anybody who witnessed the incident or who has photographs or video footage from the beach between 2pm and 4pm to submit material through the Major Incident Police Portal as officers continue enquiries.