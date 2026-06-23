Murder investigation launched as body of missing 14-year-old girl found

Margaret Davis, Press Association Crime Correspondent

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a missing 14-year-old girl was found in south Wales.

The teenager, named only as Lilly by Gwent Police, was discovered in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina at around 10.10pm on Monday.

She had previously been reported missing, having last been seen in High Street, Blaina at around 6.50pm on Saturday June 20.

At that time the dark-haired teen was wearing a long black dress and black sandals.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, said: “We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities.

“We have a large police presence in the area at this time as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death. Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.

“We encourage anyone with information to please speak with us or you can contact us on the usual channels.”