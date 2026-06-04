Murder investigation launched following death of 52-year-old woman

Nation.Cymru staff

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Monmouthshire.

Police were called to an address in Green Lane, Caldicot, at around 3am on Thursday, June 4, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 52-year-old woman from Caldicot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 50-year-old man from Caldicot has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Clarke, the senior investigating officer, said police were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

He said: “We would like to reassure the communities of Caldicot that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

“We understand that reports of this nature can cause concern, however we have arrested a man from the area who was known to the victim, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Officers have stressed that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

DCI Clarke added: “Residents may see an increased number of officers in the area as we carry out further enquiries. We encourage anyone with information to please speak with one of our officers, or contact us on the usual channels.”

Gwent Police are appealing for information from members of the public, particularly anyone living on Green Lane or nearby Cae Mawr Road who may have heard anything unusual during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message via social media, or using the force’s online contact form, quoting log reference 2600174602.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.