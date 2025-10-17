Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Murder investigation launched in Blaenavon

17 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Photo Peter Byrne. PA Images

Gwent Police has launched a murder investigation following a report that a man had received serious injuries at an address in Riverside Drive, Blaenavon in the early hours of Friday (17 October).

Officers, including firearms officers as a precaution, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance were in attendance.

A 47-year-old man from Blaenavon was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed, and specially trained officers have been allocated to support them throughout the investigation.

Police custody

A 34-year-old man from Torfaen has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths said: “We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, however we have arrested a man from the area, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Residents will see an increased number of officers in the area while enquires are being carried out. If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

