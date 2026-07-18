Murder probe launched after firearms officers attend incident in Newport

Rosie Shead, Press Association

A murder investigation has been launched after firearms officers attended reports of an altercation outside a property in Newport.

Police, including specially trained firearms officers, attended the property on St Vincent Road in the early hours of Saturday, Gwent Police said.

A woman, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away near Chepstow Road, according to the force.

Her family have been informed.

A 66-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that reports of this nature are deeply unsettling and distressing for our communities.

“A man, who was arrested at the scene, is currently in police custody, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area, while our officers continue to carry out inquiries.

“If you have any concerns or have any information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage between the hours of 1am and 3am on Saturday, that may help the investigation has been urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting log reference 2600229981 or through the force’s website.

Information can also be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

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