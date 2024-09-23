Museum launches project celebrating Welsh rugby legend Phil Bennett

A Llanelli museum is launching two sporting heritage projects this autumn celebrating Welsh rugby legend Phil Bennett and his connection to the town.

‘Phil Bennett: Man of Steel’ aims to collect community stories and memorabilia for a display at Parc Howard Museum celebrating his contribution to Llanelli.

The project is a collaboration between the Scarlets, the Sporting Heritage Network Actif Sport and Leisure and Smashing Boundaries and was inspired by the recent donation to the museum of a film by local resident, Rob Thomas.

Through Phil Bennett’s connection with the town, the museum will represent the important period of Llanelli history he lived through, as the town moved away from industry and reinvented itself as a creative and services hub.

Bennett’s career paralleled these developments as he moved from an early job at Duport Steelworks to reinvent himself as a world rugby great, known for his creativity and quick thinking.

Affectionately known as ‘Benny’, he played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the side for six years of his 15-year spell.

Greatest

Regarded as one of Wales’ greatest ever players, he won 29 caps for his country between 1969 and 1978, winning two Five Nations Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns.

Smashing Boundaries is a project spotlighting the lesser-known histories of remarkable sportswomen from Carmarthenshire.

It sprang from the research of CofGâr volunteer, Hannah Jones, whose family history inspired the project.

With funding from the Sporting Heritage Network, the project aims to provide a new perspective on our sporting heritage and inspire today’s emerging sports stars.

The project launch is well-timed given the recent success of Carmarthenshire’s three Olympians, two Paralympians and the Wales Women’s Football Team reaching the qualifying play-offs for Euro 2025, following a win against Kosovo at Parc Y Scarlets.

CofGâr will host public events and exhibitions across Carmarthenshire to connect sports clubs, local groups, and colleges to highlight opportunities in women’s sports and to showcase inspiring stories.

A group of young people will document these stories on film and the project will culminate in a special exhibition at Parc Howard Museum.

Cllr. Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “It was a privilege to launch these two exciting projects when pride in our sporting heritage is at the forefront of many people’s minds. Gold medals won by Carmarthenshire athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics are an inspiration to so many.

“The significance of these projects is that they remind us all that Carmarthenshire has played a vital role in national and global sports for many years. From producing one of the world’s greatest rugby players to hosting the first Wales Women’s Football international, this county has a proud sporting legacy that we want to highlight for new generations.”

