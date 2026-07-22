Museum welcomes giant sun sculpture as summer events programme kicks off

Nation.Cymru Staff

A giant illuminated model of the Sun is now open to visitors in Cardiff, just weeks before this summer’s rare solar eclipse.

Helios, a seven-metre-wide installation of the Sun, is now welcoming visitor at National Museum Cardiff. Visitors will also be able to experience the artwork by Luke Jerram throughout the school summer holidays for free.

Following the success of Museum of the Moon earlier this year, artist Luke Jerram returns with a breathtaking illuminated sculpture of the Sun created using detailed NASA imagery.

Arriving just weeks before this summer’s rare solar eclipse on 12 August, organisers say Helios offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the star at the centre of our lives.

Accompanied by a soundscape, the installation transforms the Sun into an immersive experience, inviting visitors to see something familiar with fresh eyes.

Mared Maggs, Head of National Museum Cardiff, said: “After seeing how much people loved Museum of the Moon, we’re delighted to welcome visitors back for something just as magical.

“Helios has a real sense of warmth and renewal and feels like the perfect way to welcome the summer months. It’s a brilliant, free experience for families during the school holidays.”

Helios is part of Haf o Hwyl (Summer of Fun), Amgueddfa Cymru’s summer programme of events, activities and experiences across its seven national museums.

With free entry to all museums, visitors can explore inspiring galleries, take part in hands-on activities, enjoy outdoor spaces, and discover something new throughout the summer.

Alongside the installation, the National Museum Cardiff has created a summer programme for families, with special events, hands-on activities and experiences designed to inspire curiosity about the Sun.

Adults can also experience Helios in new ways through a series of evening events and wellbeing sessions.

Highlights include:

Science of the Sun with Jon Chase – science communicator, rapper and children’s presenter Jon Chase explores the wonders of our nearest star through an engaging mix of science, storytelling and music.

Museum Sleepover Under Helios – a special after-hours opening inspired by this summer’s rare solar eclipse, allowing visitors to experience Helios in a unique evening atmosphere.

Solar Eclipse Late Night Opening – a special after-hours opportunity to experience Helios in a unique evening atmosphere.

Sunset Yoga sessions with Eleri Morgan – a chanceto pause and wind down in a yoga session, beneath the majesty of Helios.

Free activities in the Clore Discovery Centre including Summer Trails and make your own solar eclipse viewer.

Artist Luke Jerram said: “It was wonderful to share the Moon with Cardiff earlier this year, and I’m delighted to return with the Sun. Helios gives visitors the chance to experience something warm, bright and full of detail.”

Entry to National Museum Cardiff is free, and visitors are encouraged to book ahead to receive updates on summer events and activities. For more information, visit the museum’s site here.

Amgueddfa Cymru’s exhibitions and public engagement programme is made possible thanks to players of Postcode Lottery.

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